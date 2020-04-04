نامه هشدارآمیز وزیر بهداشت خطاب به رئیس جمهور

Brazilian media reports armed forces may have named new president

Jair Bolsonaro's irresponsibility in the face of the SARS-CoV-2 virus crisis may have irritated the Armed Forces into choosing Chief Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, as the new operational president of Brazil, it was reported today.
Brasil 247 portal quoted Argentine investigative journalist Horacio Verbitsky, saying that a high-ranking officer in the Brazilian Army told a peer from Argentina in a telephone conversation, that Bolsonaro is not heard by authorities when making decisions.

'The Brazilian party reported they had made the decision to ignore President Bolsonaro in all important decisions,' said the communicator on the program. 'There will be consequences', says the quote by Radio El Destape.

Verbitsky stated that Bolsonaro acts as 'a monarch without effective power' and that General Walter Braga Netto of the Civil House is now in charge of the country.

Military website defesanet.com.br, considered the most important news page in the areas of defense, strategy, intelligence and security in Latin America, also confirmed that Braga Neto will be in charge of directing and centralizing all government administration, at least while the crisis lasts due to the Covid-19.

He said this decision should have been accepted by Bolsonaro and his political group and was published on various portals.

The publication of the military page explains that 'the new informal mission' emerged from a 'main agreement', which involved ministers and military commanders and the President of the Republic and that 'for many, the mission of Braga Netto is no more than an intervention or a military junta coordinated by the Government'.

This means that if Bolsonaro disagrees, he can express himself against the decisions, but Braga Netto can openly correct him, according to the military website.

It clarifies that the information on the 'exchange of functions' has already been transmitted, 'with due care', to the ministers and main authorities, especially of the Legislative and Judicial branches.

Braga Netto would have been presented as 'director of operations'. Among the military, the post is called 'chief of staff of the Planalto (headquarters of the Executive Power)'.

For the portal, the secret military government formed by generals in the key positions of the Planalto is the consequence of the political advances of the military sector within the government and the progressive isolation of Bolsonaro and his undeniable lack of support in public opinion.

So far, there is no official confirmation of such change and the assumption of Braga Netto as the operating president of Brazil.

