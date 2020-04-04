نامه هشدارآمیز وزیر بهداشت خطاب به رئیس جمهور

Keir Starmer elected as UK opposition Labour leader

he UK's main opposition Labour Party has elected Keir Starmer as its new leader, the party announced Saturday.
04 April 2020

Starmer, 57 will replace Jeremy Corbyn, who announced he would step down after a bitter defeat at the last election that saw sweeping gains for the ruling Conservatives.
The change in leadership comes as the country battles its own coronavirus crisis and amid calls to improve public services, such as the National Health Service currently under strain.

Starmer is a former crown prosecutor who has promised to pursue policies aimed at improving social equality, including an increase to the top tax rate and a boost to social services, as well as take stronger action on climate change.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, Starmer said he would work with the Conservative government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tackle the coronavirus crisis, while also pointing out "mistakes or faltering government."
"In times like this, we need good government. A government that saves lives and protects our country," he said.
"It's a huge responsibility. And whether we voted for this government or not, we all rely on it to get this right," he said.
Starmer rose to prominence as a young activist lawyer before his career in politics. He more recently raised his public profile as Labour's shadow Brexit spokesperson. In the UK, the main opposition party has "shadow" ministers who hold political portfolios.
Starmer won more than 56% of the party vote, beating fellow MPs Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey in one round.
The new leader has pitched himself as a unity candidate amid continued divisions in the Labour Party.
The Labour Party has been mired in criticism over anti-Semtic remarks by several MPs in the past. Corbyn was widely criticized for his lax response to the problem within the party.
Starmer said in his video that the party needs to face up to the issue with honesty and apologized to Jewish communities.

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I am sorry.
"And I will tear out this poison by its roots and judge success by the return of Jewish members and those who felt that they could no longer support us."

