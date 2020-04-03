Merkel back to office after ending self-quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel returned to her office on Friday after two weeks of self-quarantine, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert has said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel returned to her office on Friday after two weeks of self-quarantine, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert has said.

"Now the work continues from the Chancellery," Seibert said here at a press conference Friday. Merkel had three tests for coronavirus during the quarantine, with all returned negative.

Merkel had been in self-quarantine since March 22, after being informed that a doctor she had been in close contact with on March 20 had tested positive for the coronavirus.

During quarantine at home, the German leader has held government meetings via video link.