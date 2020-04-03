Boris Johnson stays in self-isolation as COVID-19 symptoms persist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in self-isolation as he continues to suffer from COVID-19 symptoms.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Johnson said he is feeling better after seven days in self-isolation. However, he added he still has a temperature and so will remain in self-isolation until it has gone.

"In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature," Johnson said. "And so in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes."

The prime minister urged people to stick with the social distancing rules as the weather becomes milder.

"I reckon a lot of people will be starting to think that this is all going on for quite a long time and would rather be getting out there, particularly if you've got kids in the household, everybody may be getting a bit stir crazy, and there may be just a temptation to get out there, hang out and start to break the regulations. I just urge you not to do that. Please, please stick with the guidance now," he said.

Both Johnson and the U.K.'s Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced last Friday they had tested positive for the virus. Hancock has recovered and is out of self-isolation. He attended the government's daily press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The U.K.'s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost is also now out of self-isolation after showing "mild symptoms" of COVID-19.