Virus Kills Another 134 People in Iran

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose on Friday to 3,294 as it killed another 134 people in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur.

The total number of people confirmed to be infected is 53,183, he said on state television, adding that 4,035 ware "under observation", a term that may mean they are in critical condition.

Of the total number of people who were diagnosed with the disease, 17,935 have recovered, he said.

Iran is the country most affected in the Middle East by the pandemic.

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani, 62, is among those who have contracted the disease.

The Trump administration has proposed US aid to Iran but offered few details and has kept expanding sanctions.

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden called Thursday for the United States to ease sanctions on Iran to reduce suffering.

Biden said the United States should set up a dedicated channel for banks and other companies to operate in Iran and issue licenses for the sale of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The former vice president also called for guarantees to aid groups that they will not be penalized for operating in Iran -- and said Tehran should reciprocate by freeing detained Americans.