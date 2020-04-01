برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد

پایان قطعی نظرسنجی جنجالی بابرتری سیدجلال برمجیدی

پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

بازدید 672

Pence orders review of aid procedures overseas amid coronavirus pandemic

Vice President Mike Pence ordered a review of aid procedures to other countries, after a phone call revealed a Trump administration official requested medical gear from a foreign country the US was supplying with the critically needed equipment, according to a report.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۵۴۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۵۶ 01 April 2020

Vice President Mike Pence ordered a review of aid procedures to other countries, after a phone call revealed a Trump administration official requested medical gear from a foreign country the US was supplying with the critically needed equipment, according to a report.

Pence, who’s leading the White House coronavirus task force’s efforts, placed a moratorium on overseas shipments of USAID’s stockpiles of protective equipment and wants the supplies sent to the US instead, Politico reported late Tuesday.

The task force will also examine all of USAID’s deliveries to countries asking for personal protective equipment that US health experts say is direly needed in American hospitals to treat patients infected with the coronavirus.

Pence also ordered his staff to ensure the review process wasn’t delaying coronavirus aid to countries helping the US.

The incident that prompted the actions happened last week when a Trump administration official called counterparts in Thailand requesting protective gear for doctors and nurses. The Thai official responded by saying a second USAID shipment of the same supplies was on its way to Bangkok.

Trump administration staffers immediately put the shipment on hold.

They feared that such snafus could either confuse allies or even offend them and outrage Americans who are hearing daily reports of shortages of protective equipment at home amid a rising death toll.

The report, citing an official close to USAID, said the review is more likely a hold as the task force examines the procedures.

“They’re really trying to walk a fine line between making sure Americans get everything they need and then starting to provide assistance elsewhere, and the vice president’s oversight is slowing down the decision-making process,” the person told Politico.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
united states pence coronavirus pandemic
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید مناجات شعبانیه روز طبیعت تفاوت متانول با اتانول
تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا
اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش
خواننده لس‌آنجلسی در تهران دستگیر شد/ آیا قاتل سردار سلیمانی در افغانستان کشته شد؟/ ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی/ انتقاد از سلبریتی شدن مداحان
شرط احسان علیخانی برای مصاحبه با نقی پایتخت
واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد
سندروم دست بیقرار چیست؟
پشت پرده لو رفتن تصاویر طارمی و سحرقریشی/ اصولگرایان چاره‌ای ندارند جز کنارآمدن بی سروصدا با ترامپ/ مجازات لیسندگان ضریح چیست؟/ مبلغ یارانه کرونا چقدر است؟
بازیگران زن ایرانی که از همسرانشان بزرگ‌ترند
عکس رابطه پنهانی ابوالفضل پورعرب در اینستاگرام
کرباسچی: فعالیت‌های قالیباف ۵۰۰ هزار تک رای به او اضافه کرد / صادقی: ادبیات برخی منتخبینِ مجلس خارج از نزاکت است / تشکر جهانگیرى از هنرمندان ایرانى / بازی «سوداگران مرگ» با «کرونا»
برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد
واکنش‌طارمی به طعنه‌مدیری درباره‌رابطه‌اش‌با بازیگر زن
سنگ قبر قدیمی، خبر از کرونا می‌داد
«دلم فریاد می‌خواهد» همایون شجریان / اجرای منحصر به فرد کیهان کلهر / «سابرین» شازار / «تک نوازی سنتور» کامکار / اجرای مشترک مشکاتیان و نوربخش / تک نوازی سه‌تار ذوالفنون
تغذیه کامل راه مقابله با کووید ۱۹ است/ ترس از کرونا مصرف میوه و سبزی را کاهش داده / توصیه‌های تغذیه‌ای به افراد مبتلا در دوران نقاهت

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۷ هزار و ۱۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۰۷۷ تن رسید / کشف ۲۲۰۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۹۶۲۵  (۱۲۲ نظر)

نامه هشت کشور به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / افزایش شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در کشور‌های عربی / تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه نهاد‌ها و افراد مرتبط با ایران / نامه ۳۳۸ سازمان مردم‌نهاد به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

درخواست سازمان ملل برای لغو فوری تحریم‌های ایران / تمدید ۹ ماهه ممنوعیت فروش تسلیحات آلمان به عربستان / درخواست اعضای کنگره آمریکا برای رفع تحریم‌ها علیه ایران / تداوم حملات نیرو‌های حفتر به پایتخت لیبی  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044Dq
tabnak.ir/0044Dq