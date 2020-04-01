Qatar pays $100 each to 100,000 poor families in Gaza

Qatar’s Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip started to distribute $100 to each of 100,000 poor Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Al-Sharq newspaper has reported.

The chairman of the Committee, Ambassador Mohamed Al-Emadi, said that the money is being distributed in cooperation with the Palestinian government ministries in Gaza. The distribution process, he stressed, will take into account the safety measures recommended to protect the beneficiaries from coronavirus as much as possible.

The Emir of Qatar recently announced a humanitarian aid package worth $150m for the Palestinians over the next six months.

In cooperation with the Qatari Fund for Development, the Ambassador’s Committee has also offered assistance to hundreds of Palestinians in several quarantine centres in Gaza. The assistance includes basic essentials and aid for their families.

All humanitarian aid is being delivered in cooperation with the ministries in Gaza, especially the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs.