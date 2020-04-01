برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد

پایان قطعی نظرسنجی جنجالی بابرتری سیدجلال برمجیدی

پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

بازدید 298

Bernie Sanders and 'the Squad' sign letter urging US to suspend sanctions 'substantially' on Iran over pandemic

Sen. Bernie Sanders joined Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and other Democratic lawmakers in a letter urging the United States to ease sanctions on Iran because of the coronavirus pandemic.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۴۵۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۳:۲۹ 01 April 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders joined Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and other Democratic lawmakers in a letter urging the United States to ease sanctions on Iran because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter, released Tuesday, was addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and requested that economic sanctions issued as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Iranian regime be loosened.

“By targeting an entire economy that supports more than 80 million people, U.S. sanctions make it harder for ordinary Iranians to obtain basic necessities like food and hygienic supplies essential to stemming the pandemic and that are basic to survival,” the letter said.

The letter highlighted new sanctions that were imposed by the U.S. targeting the regime’s income from the trade of petrochemicals. The lawmakers contend that the sanctions are causing damage to Iran’s ability to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rather than continue to invoke new sanctions in the Iranian people’s hour of need, we urge you to substantially suspend sanctions on Iran during this global public health emergency in a humanitarian gesture to the Iranian people to better enable them to fight the virus,” the letter added.

Iran has been one of the hardest-hit countries during the global health crisis. Although the lawmakers cite Iran’s claim that more than 2,000 people have died there from COVID-19, the official death toll has been disputed by both academics and dissidents. The National Council of the Resistance of Iran, a leading dissident group, said Tuesday that it has tallied more than 14,000 deaths.

The letter acknowledged that the regime has “made numerous errors in their handling of the crisis, including failing to act swiftly, provide the public accurate and timely information, and take sufficient quarantine measures.”

Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, said in a Tuesday statement, “As a caring nation, we must lift any sanctions hurting Iran’s ability to address this crisis, including financial sanctions. Every country on earth is going to be affected by the coronavirus. We are all in this together.”

Omar, a Minnesota congresswoman, took criticism of the sanctions a step further and alleged criminality.

“Keeping in place sanctions on Iran during the current public health crisis is not only cruel, it’s criminal,” she said. “These sanctions are not changing the behavior of the government of Iran, they are punishing innocent civilians who are suffering during this pandemic.

Despite the pandemic and the country’s humanitarian disaster, Iranian proxies have continued to carry out attacks.

Earlier this month, Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah fired Katyusha rockets at Camp Taji in Iraq, a base that houses U.S. troops. Two service members were among three who were killed in the attack. The U.S. responded by launching retaliatory strikes against the militia, which falls under the umbrella of the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces.

In addition to Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, and Omar, almost three dozen other Democratic lawmakers signed onto the letter.

Worldwide, there have been more than 856,000 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 42,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
berni sanders iran sanctions letter
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید مناجات شعبانیه روز طبیعت تفاوت متانول با اتانول
تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا
خواننده لس‌آنجلسی در تهران دستگیر شد/ آیا قاتل سردار سلیمانی در افغانستان کشته شد؟/ ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی/ انتقاد از سلبریتی شدن مداحان
اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش
شرط احسان علیخانی برای مصاحبه با نقی پایتخت
واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد
سندروم دست بیقرار چیست؟
بازیگران زن ایرانی که از همسرانشان بزرگ‌ترند
عکس رابطه پنهانی ابوالفضل پورعرب در اینستاگرام
کرباسچی: فعالیت‌های قالیباف ۵۰۰ هزار تک رای به او اضافه کرد / صادقی: ادبیات برخی منتخبینِ مجلس خارج از نزاکت است / تشکر جهانگیرى از هنرمندان ایرانى / بازی «سوداگران مرگ» با «کرونا»
برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد
واکنش‌طارمی به طعنه‌مدیری درباره‌رابطه‌اش‌با بازیگر زن
پشت پرده لو رفتن تصاویر طارمی و سحرقریشی/ اصولگرایان چاره‌ای ندارند جز کنارآمدن بی سروصدا با ترامپ/ مجازات لیسندگان ضریح چیست؟/ مبلغ یارانه کرونا چقدر است؟
سنگ قبر قدیمی، خبر از کرونا می‌داد
تغذیه کامل راه مقابله با کووید ۱۹ است/ ترس از کرونا مصرف میوه و سبزی را کاهش داده / توصیه‌های تغذیه‌ای به افراد مبتلا در دوران نقاهت
حمله موشکی انصارالله یمن به ریاض / زمینه چینی اعراب برای بازگرداندن سوریه به اتحادیه عرب/ سیر صعودی افزایش مبتلایان به ویروس کرونا در چند کشور عربی / واکنش مقام اماراتی به تماس تلفنی بن زاید با بشار اسد

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۷ هزار و ۱۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۰۷۷ تن رسید / کشف ۲۲۰۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۹۶۲۵  (۱۲۲ نظر)

نامه هشت کشور به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / افزایش شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در کشور‌های عربی / تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه نهاد‌ها و افراد مرتبط با ایران / نامه ۳۳۸ سازمان مردم‌نهاد به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

درخواست سازمان ملل برای لغو فوری تحریم‌های ایران / تمدید ۹ ماهه ممنوعیت فروش تسلیحات آلمان به عربستان / درخواست اعضای کنگره آمریکا برای رفع تحریم‌ها علیه ایران / تداوم حملات نیرو‌های حفتر به پایتخت لیبی  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044CL
tabnak.ir/0044CL