برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد

پایان قطعی نظرسنجی جنجالی بابرتری سیدجلال برمجیدی

پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

بازدید 322

A USS aircraft carrier already has more than 200 infected sailors

The commander of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71, “Theodore Roosevelt”) Navy Capt.Brett Crozier has appealed to the command of the Navy and the Ministry of Defense of the country with the request to take 4 thousand personnel off the ship to the shore due to the spread of coronavirus, which has already infected more than 200 crew members, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۴۴۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۳:۲۰ 01 April 2020

The commander of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71, “Theodore Roosevelt”) Navy Capt.Brett Crozier has appealed to the command of the Navy and the Ministry of Defense of the country with the request to take 4 thousand personnel off the ship to the shore due to the spread of coronavirus, which has already infected more than 200 crew members, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

Read more: 24/7 BulgarianMilitary.com – All about coronavirus COVID-19 in the army and military departments around the World.

In a letter sent to the command, Crozier indicated that more than 200 crew members showed positive tests for coronavirus. He is waiting for an order to transfer and place personnel on shore due to the inability to keep social distance on the ship in the context of the spread of coronavirus infection.

Despite the fact that so far no one has gotten sick, it is proposed to limit the stay on board to one shift-duty shift of a predominantly electromechanical warhead for two weeks, the report says.

Acting Minister of the Navy Thomas Modley did not agree with the wording of the USS Theodore Roosevelt commander, saying that the limited facilities of the infirmary on the island of Guam, where the aircraft carrier is now located, do not allow quarantine ashore, hotels and tents will have to be used to accommodate sailors.

Modley also said that a nuclear carrier is not a cruise ship, it is necessary to constantly maintain, monitor and maintain aircraft, reactors, aircraft and ship’s weapons of destruction, RES and survivability systems.

Therefore, so far a decision has been made to arrange the delivery of medicines and additional medical personnel to the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

“We are very concerned about the situation and are taking all appropriate steps,” Modley concluded.

BulgarianMilitary.com already reported, as of March 26, 25 infected sailors were recorded on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).

Then the acting head of the US Navy, Thomas Modley, stated that the ship’s crew “is in the process of testing 100% of the crew to make sure that the command is able to contain any spread that might happen.”

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
usa navy coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 جهش تولید مناجات شعبانیه روز طبیعت
تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا
خواننده لس‌آنجلسی در تهران دستگیر شد/ آیا قاتل سردار سلیمانی در افغانستان کشته شد؟/ ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی/ انتقاد از سلبریتی شدن مداحان
اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش
شرط احسان علیخانی برای مصاحبه با نقی پایتخت
واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد
سندروم دست بیقرار چیست؟
بازیگران زن ایرانی که از همسرانشان بزرگ‌ترند
عکس رابطه پنهانی ابوالفضل پورعرب در اینستاگرام
کرباسچی: فعالیت‌های قالیباف ۵۰۰ هزار تک رای به او اضافه کرد / صادقی: ادبیات برخی منتخبینِ مجلس خارج از نزاکت است / تشکر جهانگیرى از هنرمندان ایرانى / بازی «سوداگران مرگ» با «کرونا»
برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد
واکنش‌طارمی به طعنه‌مدیری درباره‌رابطه‌اش‌با بازیگر زن
پشت پرده لو رفتن تصاویر طارمی و سحرقریشی/ اصولگرایان چاره‌ای ندارند جز کنارآمدن بی سروصدا با ترامپ/ مجازات لیسندگان ضریح چیست؟/ مبلغ یارانه کرونا چقدر است؟
سنگ قبر قدیمی، خبر از کرونا می‌داد
تغذیه کامل راه مقابله با کووید ۱۹ است/ ترس از کرونا مصرف میوه و سبزی را کاهش داده / توصیه‌های تغذیه‌ای به افراد مبتلا در دوران نقاهت
حمله موشکی انصارالله یمن به ریاض / زمینه چینی اعراب برای بازگرداندن سوریه به اتحادیه عرب/ سیر صعودی افزایش مبتلایان به ویروس کرونا در چند کشور عربی / واکنش مقام اماراتی به تماس تلفنی بن زاید با بشار اسد

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۷ هزار و ۱۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۰۷۷ تن رسید / کشف ۲۲۰۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۹۶۲۵  (۱۲۲ نظر)

نامه هشت کشور به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / افزایش شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در کشور‌های عربی / تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه نهاد‌ها و افراد مرتبط با ایران / نامه ۳۳۸ سازمان مردم‌نهاد به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

درخواست سازمان ملل برای لغو فوری تحریم‌های ایران / تمدید ۹ ماهه ممنوعیت فروش تسلیحات آلمان به عربستان / درخواست اعضای کنگره آمریکا برای رفع تحریم‌ها علیه ایران / تداوم حملات نیرو‌های حفتر به پایتخت لیبی  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044CH
tabnak.ir/0044CH