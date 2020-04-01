A USS aircraft carrier already has more than 200 infected sailors

The commander of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71, “Theodore Roosevelt”) Navy Capt.Brett Crozier has appealed to the command of the Navy and the Ministry of Defense of the country with the request to take 4 thousand personnel off the ship to the shore due to the spread of coronavirus, which has already infected more than 200 crew members, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

In a letter sent to the command, Crozier indicated that more than 200 crew members showed positive tests for coronavirus. He is waiting for an order to transfer and place personnel on shore due to the inability to keep social distance on the ship in the context of the spread of coronavirus infection.

Despite the fact that so far no one has gotten sick, it is proposed to limit the stay on board to one shift-duty shift of a predominantly electromechanical warhead for two weeks, the report says.

Acting Minister of the Navy Thomas Modley did not agree with the wording of the USS Theodore Roosevelt commander, saying that the limited facilities of the infirmary on the island of Guam, where the aircraft carrier is now located, do not allow quarantine ashore, hotels and tents will have to be used to accommodate sailors.

Modley also said that a nuclear carrier is not a cruise ship, it is necessary to constantly maintain, monitor and maintain aircraft, reactors, aircraft and ship’s weapons of destruction, RES and survivability systems.

Therefore, so far a decision has been made to arrange the delivery of medicines and additional medical personnel to the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

“We are very concerned about the situation and are taking all appropriate steps,” Modley concluded.

BulgarianMilitary.com already reported, as of March 26, 25 infected sailors were recorded on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).

Then the acting head of the US Navy, Thomas Modley, stated that the ship’s crew “is in the process of testing 100% of the crew to make sure that the command is able to contain any spread that might happen.”