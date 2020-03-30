Mexican President AMLO defends his greeting of El Chapo's mother

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he did say hello to Consuelo Loera, mother of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, on his tour of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, as she deserves all his respect and will help her so the United States allows her a visit with her son in prison. (she previously stated she obtained the visa)

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he did say hello to Consuelo Loera, mother of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, on his tour of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, as she deserves all his respect and will help her so the United States allows her a visit with her son in prison. (she previously stated she obtained the visa)

"Yes, I greeted her, our adversaries, the conservatives, also made it into a scandal. I went to inspect a road from Badiraguato to Guadalupe and Calvo, it is a very important road that will cross the Sierra Madre Occidental, it will benefit more than one hundred marginalized communities.

"And until now the road is under construction in front of La Tuna, (Chapo’s hometown) and the lady lived there and she went to where I was. They told me it was there, that she wanted to greet me, I got off the truck and I greeted her, she is a 92-year-old lady. The fatal plague is corruption, not an older adult who deserves all my respect, regardless of who her son is, "he said in a conference.

The President said that he will arrange with the US authorities for Consuelo Loera to travel to that country and see her son, who is being held in a maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, for humanitarian reasons.

"She gave me a letter because as I was saying, she is 92 years old, an older adult, old woman and like all mothers, she does not mother who accepts the guilt of a son, mothers have special love, sublime to the children, then, who has not seen him in 5 years and does not want to die without seeing him.

"And she asks me to help in arrangements for the United States Government to allow him to travel to see his son and I am going to do the process, of course this depends on the United States Government, also for humanitarian reasons she should be allowed to go with health care, medical care, it would be for any human being. "

López Obrador referred that, sometimes, he has to shake hands with "white-collar criminals"

"Sometimes I have to shake hands, because that is my job, with white-collar criminals who have not even lost their respectability, then, how can I not give it to a lady, how can I leave it outstretched, it hurts me. "