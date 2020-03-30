برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد

پایان قطعی نظرسنجی جنجالی بابرتری سیدجلال برمجیدی

پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

Coronavirus revealed serious vulnerability of NATO troops

NATO forces have shown an inability to withstand bacteriological attacks: because of COVID-19, they are reducing contingents at foreign bases. And the incidence of the virus in the US Army is higher than that of the civilian population.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۱۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۲۰:۳۵ 30 March 2020

NATO forces have shown an inability to withstand bacteriological attacks: because of COVID-19, they are reducing contingents at foreign bases. And the incidence of the virus in the US Army is higher than that of the civilian population.

At the same time, the Chinese army under similar conditions proved to be the best. And the armed forces of the Russian Federation, where there is not a single sick person, help the country of NATO fight the virus.

This week, the number of American military patients with coronavirus jumped immediately by 60%, the Pentagon admitted. At least 227 cases of the disease were recorded. At the same time, the rate of infection of the military is ahead of the dynamics among the US civilian population. When for one million military there were 175 cases of the disease, for a million civilians – 135.

According to TASS, the Pentagon ordered increased safety measures at all its domestic and foreign facilities. According to the press secretary of the department, Alyssa Farah, at all facilities, without exception, health protection measures were raised to the level of “Charlie” – the fourth out of five possible. It implies the transfer of a larger number of employees to the “remote”. Those serving abroad are advised to prepare for a possible return to their homeland.

The pandemic also affected the activities of the NATO bloc as a whole. The alliance had to limit its Defender 2020 exercises. The Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, recalled that it is the army that helps the civilian population in the face of such crises, in particular, provides its hospitals, deals with logistics, protects borders and so on. France, meanwhile, said it was withdrawing its troops from Iraq because of an epidemic.

The Russian military is also preparing for a confrontation with an invisible enemy. The Defense Ministry on Thursday distributed footage from the exercises of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops (RCH) of the Western and Central districts. The footage shows how the military disinfect streets, houses and their own personnel. The exercises are held at seven training grounds and five aerodromes of districts.

According to military experts, a high incidence among the US military indicates hygiene violations and active communication with civilians. According to the editor of Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine Alexei Leonkov, the coronavirus will make adjustments to the map of the location of American bases, especially in Western Europe, where “the virus is now raging.”

“The US military cannot cope with the threat with regular means at military bases. Most likely, the minimum number of personnel will remain at the bases, and the bulk will return to the United States,” Leonkov told VZGLYAD newspaper.

Any modern army, like the armies of the USA, China or Russia, should be able to repel a bacteriological attack, that is, for the military, in principle, the appearance of COVID-19 is nothing new, experts say.

“Protection against biological aggression consists of various forms of quarantine, the use of disinfectants, vaccinations,” Sivkov told the VZGLYAD newspaper. – “In case of an epidemic, military personnel should have protective overalls and oxygen masks. In such uniforms it is possible to enter the most dangerous area and carry out disinfection.”

As for the global rules of conduct for the army during a pandemic, if necessary, the RCB troops must isolate the most dangerous areas. “Experts in proper equipment conduct biological reconnaissance. After that, a set of measures is developed to protect personnel, for example, vaccination. In the territory under attack, processing is carried out with the aim of destroying biological agents,” he listed.

At the same time, Sivkov noted that the Russian army was better prepared than European and American partners, as evidenced by morbidity statistics – so far there are no infected in our army. This result, Sivkov is convinced, is achieved thanks to the legacy of the Soviet health care system – its norms and standards are still in use.

“The American army is affected by this virus, and there is not a single patient in the Russian army. In the Russian army, the biological protection system was built according to Soviet standards, taking into account modern scientific achievements,” Sivkov emphasized.

Leonkov adds that in Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as in the PRC army, there are over 20 units to counter biological hazards, “and the armies of other countries do not have such units”. “It is no coincidence that the Chinese army came to the aid of cities under quarantine. China inherited this type of troops from the Soviet Union, he recalled. After all, Chinese specialists were trained by Soviet specialists in the 1950s and 1960s. The same thing happened in Cuba.

The army comes to the aid of cities

“In the case of epidemics, the military should come to the rescue of civilians, because any army should be able to fight in conditions of radiation chemical and biological danger. For this, there are certain forces and means, sets of protection: suits, gas masks, means of decontamination of hazardous substances and so on,” Leonkov said.

He is surprised that now the role of the army in eliminating the foci of the virus in France and America is “not very significant.”

At the same time, the Chinese army came to the rescue of quarantined cities, carried out all the necessary measures to decontaminate the territory, and provided assistance in research work. “In general, the military worked there to the full extent,” states Leonkov.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
nato coronavirus troops
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 جهش تولید شبکه اجتماعی شاد احمد سعادتمند
آخرین اخبار

کیفرخواست عاملان قتل در اسلامشهر صادر شد

تنش لفظی میان نوه ملکه انگلیس و ترامپ بالا گرفت

رسول پناه: پرسپولیس را قهرمان لیگ برتر اعلام کنید

ثبت ۲ مورد جدید فوتی در امارات به دلیل کرونا

آغاز آزمایش واکسن کرونا بر روی انسان از شهریور

شایعات و حقایق کرونا را با این کتاب بشناسید

واردات ۳۵۰ تنی اقلام بهداشتی مبارزه با کرونا

نبی: وضع فوتبال خوب نیست، باید جای حرف عمل کرد

مدیرعامل جدید:مجیدی پسر استقلال است و حمایتش می‌کنم

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد

تکنیک توهم بصری روی تنه درخت!

وزارت صنعت: در سال ۹۹ اصل بر ممنوعیت واردات است/ بازدهی ۶ درصدی بورس در ایام نوروز/ شریعتمداری: می‌توانیم تا ۷۷.۳ درصد حقوق بازنشستگان را افزایش دهیم

پاسدار نهضت حسینی؛ خالق شناسنامه اهل بیت(ع)

کلاه برداری از اسم بازیگر سریال پایتخت!

کاهش ۷۰درصد دستمزد بازیکنان بارسلونا با تایید مسی

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید
ادعای عضو فراکسیون امید علیه صداوسیما / حمله همه‌جانبه میرسلیم به روشنفکرنما‌ها / پزشکیان: مگر مجلس یکدست، هنر است؟ / حمله استقلالی‌های خشمگین به صفحه داور عصرجدید
پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد
سندروم دست بیقرار چیست؟
آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در ایران؛ ۶۰ هزار میلیارد تومان! / گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی به رسمیت شناخته شدند / قدردانی سیدحسن نصرالله از خاتمی در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد / پشت‌پرده مالی شبکه من‌وتو چیست؟
تصاویر جدید فرار زندانیان در سقز کردستان
تماس تلفنی ولیعهد ابوظبی با بشار اسد / دستور آمریکا به کارکنان خود برای ترک فوری بغداد و اربیل / هلی‌بُرن آمریکا در بغداد برای بازداشت فرماندهان حزب الله عراق / نامه سناتورهای دموکرات به پامپئو و وزیر خزانه‌داری آمریکا درباره کاهش تحریم‌های ایران
خودکشی دومین پرستار به دلیل ترس از کرونا
بازیگران زن ایرانی که از همسرانشان بزرگ‌ترند
کرباسچی: فعالیت‌های قالیباف ۵۰۰ هزار تک رای به او اضافه کرد / صادقی: ادبیات برخی منتخبینِ مجلس خارج از نزاکت است / تشکر جهانگیرى از هنرمندان ایرانى / بازی «سوداگران مرگ» با «کرونا»
ملکه انگلیس کرونا گرفت
ادعای عجیب کاهن مالزیایی در مورد ویروس کرونا
واکنش‌طارمی به طعنه‌مدیری درباره‌رابطه‌اش‌با بازیگر زن
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳
۲۴ تا ۲۸ درصد بیماران کرونایی سوءتغذیه دارند/ توزیع سبد تغذیه‌ای ویژه را به دولت پیشنهاد داده‌ایم/ راهکاری برای ضدعفونی کردن میوه و سبزی

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۶۲ نظر)

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱  (۲۱۴ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

ورودی بیماران کرونایی به بیمارستان‌ها و تعداد فوتی‌ها کاهشی شد/ مرخصی زندانیان تا پایان فروردین تمدید شد/ دوسوم کارمندان تا ۱۵ فروردین سرکار نیایند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۷ هزار و ۱۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۰۷۷ تن رسید / کشف ۲۲۰۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۹۶۲۵  (۱۲۲ نظر)

نامه هشت کشور به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / افزایش شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در کشور‌های عربی / تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه نهاد‌ها و افراد مرتبط با ایران / نامه ۳۳۸ سازمان مردم‌نهاد به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00447S
tabnak.ir/00447S