Iran says to boost missiles' speed, explosive power

Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Saturday that the Islamic republic is planning to enhance the speed and explosive power of its missiles.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۲:۱۹ 29 March 2020

The accuracy of Iran's ground-to-ground missiles has improved and the country will upgrade their quality in the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 20, Hatami was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

"There are also very good research programs on the improvement of their speed, maneuverability and agility," the minister said.

Iran is also working on cruise missiles to be deployed while on the move, he added.

Last month, the aerospace division of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled a medium-range ballistic missile with pinpoint accuracy.

On Jan. 8, the IRGC fired over a dozen of surface-to-surface missiles on the U.S. military bases near the Iraqi city of Erbil, to retaliate for the U.S. assassination of a senior Iranian commander.

