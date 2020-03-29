Powerful Tornado Devastates City in Arkansas, Coming Extremely Close to People

While the country is facing a huge coronavirus outbreak with more than 100,000 infected and over 2,200 fatalities, other issues, including natural disasters, are also threatening the United States.

A powerful tornado has hit the city of Jonesboro, in northeastern Arkansas, ravaging the area and damaging numerous buildings and cars.

There are no reports, however, about casualties from the disaster or any serious injuries, as a warning was issued before the tornado struck the town. Many locals were even able to film the raging winds and posted their footage on Twitter.