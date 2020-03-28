Covid-19 cases in Russia rise to 1,264 in 62 regions

Covid-19 cases in Russia rose on Saturday to 1,264 after detecting 228 new infected by SARS-CoV-2 while 49 patients were discharged, noted the capital's television.

Of the total of afflicted reported in the latest 24 hours, 114 people were registered in this capital, 36 in Moscow province, 11 in Saint Petersburg, 8 in Krasnodar district, six in the republic of Buriatia and five in Ivanovo province.

In addition, Leningrad province, Krasnoyarsk district, Sverdlov province and Sajalin island reported four cases each, the provinces of Lipetsk, Tula and Nizhnegorod, as well as the enclave of Kaliningrad and the republic of Tatarstan collect three per capita.

The republic of Chechen, the provinces of Orenburg and Novosibirsk added two in each case, meanwhile regions of Briansk, Kostroma, Smalensk and Saratov, as well as the republics of Adegey and Crimea and Perm district have a case each one.

Russia recorded today its fifth death due to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus -causing the Covid-19 pandemic-, at passing away a 57 year-old man in Orenburg province, indicated the capital's television.

A resident of Buzuluka locality was detected positive to Covid-19 disease after having visited Europe, then he presented additional chronic pathologies leading him to complications that caused his demise, stressed the Minister of Orenburg Health Tatiana Savinova.

Other two infected are in intermediate therapy while a minor confirmed case is out of danger, assured Savinova.