پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

لیست مشاغل مجاز و غیر مجاز برای فعالیت اعلام شد

از «کرونا و بدنامی اجتماعی» تا «ویروس کرونا چقدر خطرناک و کشنده است؟»

بازدید 590

Coronavirus: Australia to quarantine all international air arrivals

Australian authorities will quarantine anyone arriving in the nation's airports to slow the spread of the coronavirus, amid concern some residents returning home were failing to self-isolate.
کد خبر: ۹۶۸۴۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۵۸ 27 March 2020

Australian authorities will quarantine anyone arriving in the nation's airports to slow the spread of the coronavirus, amid concern some residents returning home were failing to self-isolate.

The defence force will be deployed to enforce the measures, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Friday (March 27) after a meeting of the National Cabinet.

"These important actions are the most important we can take right now," Mr Morrison said. This is where "the most critical concern is."

The government has moved incrementally to shut down society, closing pubs and casinos, barring non-essential travel and closing its borders to non-residents. Yet still the number of infections has grown, reaching 2,985 earlier on Friday and 13 deaths, with most of the cases linked to overseas arrivals.

Since the start of the month, Australia has announced two stimulus packages worth about A$80 billion (S$69.6 billion) that were passed by Parliament. The central bank has also weighed in and together they have unleashed fiscal and monetary stimulus totalling A$189 billion.

Mr Morrison said on Friday that the government is preparing a third tranche of stimulus to support commercial tenants and ultimately residential tenants.

The closure of many non-essential services such as pubs, casinos and gyms has wreaked havoc on Australia's economy, with long queues of newly jobless citizens forming outside welfare agencies.
Mr Josh Williamson, a senior economist for Australia at Citigroup Inc, estimates about 440,000 people will have lost their jobs by the third quarter, with the unemployment rate peaking at 8.4 per cent.

Mr Morrison has faced criticism from some who believe the government is over-reacting and from those who want more stringent controls before the country slips into an Italy-style crisis.
Education has been the biggest bugbear for Australian parents. In New South Wales state, for instance, schools remain open and the authorities insist they are safe. Yet parents are being encouraged to keep their children home.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
australia coronavirus quarantine passenger
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 پزشکان بدون مرز جهش تولید طرح فاصله گذاری اجتماعی
غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!
موضوعی که ذوالنور را ناراحت کرد / توصیه مسیح مهاجری به روحانی / برنده بزرگ بحران کرونا کیست؟ / قرنطینه خانگی در انگلیس به روایت مهاجرانی
همتی: قیمت دلار دو هزار تومان کاهش یافت
تایید اثربخشی درمان کرونا توسط پزشکان آبادانی
تصویر یک خانم دکتر در چالش عکس بی‌رتوش
تشییع جنازه جنجالی در وردآورد
آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است
روایتی از صدور فرمان قتل شریعتی توسط آیت‌الله مصباح!/ افشای جزئیاتی از نامه‌نگاری اوباما به رهبرانقلاب/ چقدر از حقوق‌های نجومی به بیت‌المال برگشت؟/ آیت‌الله یزدی: برخی نمایندگان از وزراء رسما باج می‌گیرند
خانه‌نشینی احمدی‌نژاد با وساطت کدام روحانی پایان یافت؟/ خسارت صنعت خودروسازی به کشور؛ «اندازه یک جنگ»!/ دستگیری مداحان تربیت شده اسرائیل!/ روایت کشته شدن فرزند آیت الله جنتی در یک خانه تیمی
لهجه انگلیسی مهناز افشار سوژه توئیتری‌ها شد
نخستین تصاویر از ولایتی پس از ابتلا به کرونا
پست مهران احمدی درباره بازگشت بهبود به پایتخت ۶
دلار سقوط کرد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱
در مورد مالک پاساژ علاءالدین چه می دانید؟

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱  (۲۱۴ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۵۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ورودی بیماران کرونایی به بیمارستان‌ها و تعداد فوتی‌ها کاهشی شد/ مرخصی زندانیان تا پایان فروردین تمدید شد/ دوسوم کارمندان تا ۱۵ فروردین سرکار نیایند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۳۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵  (۱۳۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043wa
tabnak.ir/0043wa