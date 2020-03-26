Tesla Says Two Office Employees Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Two Tesla Inc. employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an internal email.

The two staffers had been working from home for almost two weeks and were not symptomatic when they were in the office, according to the memo. Both are quarantined at home and recovering well, the company told employees.

The email was sent out by Tesla’s environment, health and safety department and signed by Laurie. The head of the division is Laurie Shelby, a vice president. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the memo.

The email doesn’t specify which office the employees worked in.