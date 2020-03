Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that US aid cut would not have an impact on the country's key sectors and departments.

In a televised speech, he said we will try to fill the vacuum with the help of alternative resources.

Ashraf Ghani also renewed his call on Taliban to agree a ceasefire as the country facing challenges amid COVID-19 outbreak.