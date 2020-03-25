New Zealand declares a state of emergency to tackle the Coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the state of national emergency with the country entering full closure tomorrow, Thursday, to counter the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

“It is a state of emergency to maintain our way of life,” Ardern said in a speech to parliament on Wednesday, to declare a state of emergency.

“We are expecting a significant increase in the infection rate of Coronavirus,” she added.

The number of cases of coronavirus in the country rose to 205, According to the site World Ometer.

Globally, the outbreak of the newly infected Corona virus that first appeared in central China at the end of last year exceeded 421,000 infections and more than 18,820 deaths, while the number of people recovered exceeded 108 thousand people.

While most cases were registered in China until the middle of last month, the “Covid 19” disease spread rapidly in different regions of the world, and the injuries approached 70 thousand in Italy, while it reached about 53 thousand in the United States and 39 thousand in Spain, to Besides hundreds of thousands in about 196 other countries.

The study was suspended in a number of countries around the world, in addition to canceling many public events and events and isolating millions of citizens. Several countries have suspended flights and land between each other, and most countries in the Middle East have imposed a partial curfew, fearing the spread of the virus will continue.

On March 11, the World Health Organization classified the (Covid-19) disease caused by the “pandemic” or “global pandemic” virus, confirming that the infection figures are increasing very quickly, expressing concern that the infection rate may increase significantly.