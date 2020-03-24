موج دوم کرونا در حال آمدن است

استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

بازدید 372

The UN has sent medical supplies to Iran to combat coronavirus

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has delivered about 4.4 tonnes of medical equipment, including equipment used to combat corona, to Iran.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۷۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۱:۲۶ 24 March 2020

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) press office in Geneva announced on Monday that it delivered 4.4 tonnes of medical equipment, including equipment used to combat corona, to the United Nations in Geneva, according to Sputnik.

It is noted that the Airbus aircraft delivered the medical equipment to Frankfurt (Germany) in Tehran, containing all kinds of medical masks, gloves and essential medicines that the Iranian health care system is in dire need of.

The press service added: There will be additional flights for medical personnel and medical equipment in the coming weeks.

“The equipment delivered to Iran on Monday is” very critical for the health care sector, “said Iwo Friesen, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Tehran. “We are united with the Iranian people and are mobilized to help contain the Kovid-19 outbreak,” he stressed.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that the restrictions and sanctions imposed by Washington prevent them from fighting Corona. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter on Friday that the United States is responsible for the lives of Iranians by continuing to exert maximum pressure on Tehran in these circumstances. In his view, “the US government is proud of killing Iranian citizens.”

برچسب ها
iran united nations aid
