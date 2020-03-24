Egypt: Death of third army brigade by coronavirus infection

Social media activists circulated news about the death of the chief of staff of the Engineering Authority of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Major General Mahmoud Shahin, who was the third senior officer in the Egyptian army to die of the coronavirus within a period of 24 hours.

Social media activists circulated news about the death of the chief of staff of the Engineering Authority of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Major General Mahmoud Shahin, who was the third senior officer in the Egyptian army to die of the coronavirus within a period of 24 hours.

As of 12.15 GMT, no official statement has been issued by the Egyptian army, nor the relevant authorities, regarding the news circulated by the activists.

On Monday, the director of the Major Projects Department in the Egyptian Armed Forces Engineering Authority, Major General Shafie Abdel Halim Dawoud, also died of coronavirus infection.