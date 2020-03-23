استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

مردم رعایت نکنند، موج دوم کرونا آغاز می‌شود

بازدید 590

Sanders skips coronavirus stimulus vote for event with AOC, Omar, Tlaib

Sen. Bernie Sanders claims he’s too busy dealing with the coronavirus crisis to pull the plug on his ailing campaign — but when it came time to vote on a crucial, $1.8-trillion stimulus package on Sunday night, the presidential wannabe was in Burlington, Vermont holding a campaign event.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۶۸۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۲۱:۰۱ 23 March 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders claims he’s too busy dealing with the coronavirus crisis to pull the plug on his ailing campaign — but when it came time to vote on a crucial, $1.8-trillion stimulus package on Sunday night, the presidential wannabe was in Burlington, Vermont holding a campaign event.

While the rest of the Senate hammered out the package into the early hours of Monday morning, Sanders was continuing his doomed White House bid with a virtual “coronavirus roundtable,” starring firebrand reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sanders spent the first 30 minutes of the video hectoring his Senate colleagues over the bill, accusing Republicans of giving the Trump administration “a blank check to hand out corporate welfare.”

“I know some of my Republican colleagues are talking about a one-time, $1,000 payment,” he said, referring to the proposal of sending direct checks to American families.

“Really? Really? Yeah, that’ll last you for two or three weeks. What happens after that?” he added.

The 78-year-old self-described socialist has resisted repeated calls to drop out of the race now that his odds of winning are virtually impossible.
After being thumped by former veep Joe Biden in last week’s primaries, Sanders exploded in a foul rant when a reporter asked him about the future of his campaign.

“I’m dealing with a f—ing global crisis,” Sanders snapped at veteran CNN congressional reporter, Manu Raju.

But when it came time to vote on the trillion-dollar package that would help offset the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanders was missing in action.

The package was deadlocked after Senate Democrats blocked the measure, 47-47, claiming it didn’t do enough for workers and health care providers.

Lawmakers will return on Monday to continue hammering out the details of the historic bill which is almost three times the size of the 2008 bank bailout.

The Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
berni sanders election coronavirus taliban
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 کرونا در ایتالیا کرونا در آمریکا جهش تولید بعثت
آخرین اخبار

جدول خودرو‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی کارکرده در بازار
شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!
خانم دکتر میرسیدی به کرونا مبتلا شد!
توضیح رئیس سابق صداوسیما درباره فیلم جنجالی‌اش/ حداد عادل رمز رابطه با چین را افشا کرد!/ چند درصد زنان ایران تاکنون به سینما نرفته‌اند؟/ ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سید حسن نصرالله
برخورد ناگهانی غواصان با یک مار غول پیکر
«حاج قاسم» نوروز 98 کجا بود؟/ خبرهای ضدونقیض از بازداشت احمدی‌نژاد!/ حضور احتمالی لاریجانی و مطهری در انتخابات 1400/ «ترامپ» منفورتر از همیشه
مداح پیشکسوت به کما رفت
علی مطهری: متأسفانه لاریجانی و عارف همیشه گوش به زنگ بیت بوده‌اند / کنایه مصباحی‌مقدم به علی مطهری: برخی انگار تازه از خواب بیدار شده‌اند
عکس عکاس ایرانی از قرنطینه روی جلد مجله تایم
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵
اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!
آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس
تصادف شدید بنز اس ۵۰۰ در شیراز
موافقت آمریکا با تعلیق بخشی از تحریم های ایران/ادعای ویکی لیکس از دشمنی نخست وزیر مکلف عراق با ایران/اعمال تحریم‌های جدید علیه شرکت‌های مرتبط با ایران/ ارسال کمک های ارتش چین به ایران
چرایی عدم حمایت خاتمی از لیست اصلاح‌طلبان / پلاکی که حاج قاسم در سوریه به دخترش داد / واکنش محمدرضا عارف به طنز سیاسی برنامه رشیدپور / شرکتهای جهان از کرونا چقدر آسیب می‌بینند؟

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۵۵ نظر)

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده  (۲۵۶ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند  (۲۰۸ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۹۶ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۴۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043jq
tabnak.ir/0043jq