Over 3600 people infected with coronavirus in Austria

3611 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, according to official data, which was reported until 8am on March 23. So far, 23,429 tests have been conducted in the country. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health revealed that 16 people died and 9 were recovering.

Considering the current situation, the government has announced that the ban will continue till April 13. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters that after April 13, the government will evaluate whether the measures could be simplified.

According to the confirmed cases of the Ministry of Health, the number of Covid casualties in the states, Vienna (451), Burgenland (63), Carinthia (113), Lower Austria (512), Upper Austria (696), Salzburg (358), Staymark (447) and Tirol (676). ) And Foralberg (294). Meanwhile, seven people died in Vienna, four in Stamark, and one each in Lower Austria, Upper Austria and Burgenland.

People can contact the Coronavirus for questions, information on general travel and work, or by telephone on 0800 555 621 or by telephone on 1450.