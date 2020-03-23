استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

Syrian Minister of Health: Record the first infection with the Corona virus in the country

Syrian Health Minister Nizar Yazji announced, on Sunday evening, the first infection with the renewable Corona virus in the country.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۱:۱۴ 23 March 2020

Yazji said in exclusive statements to “Sputnik”: “All necessary medical measures have been taken to deal with the first case of coronavirus infection in the country.”

Yazji explained that the detected case of the Corona virus in Syria belongs to a young man of twenty years of age.

The official Syrian news agency, SANA, stated that the injured case is due to a young man coming from outside the country, and confirmed that the relevant authorities have taken all necessary measures to deal with them.

On Sunday morning, the Internal Security Forces in Syria closed the Hamidiyeh market, the largest market in the country, and an antique commercial masterpiece that crosses the old and old neighborhoods of Damascus.

The Syrian government announced the suspension of all mass transportation in the country, starting tomorrow, Monday, 23 March.

For his part, Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud announced yesterday, Saturday, that the last flight will arrive from Moscow on Sunday, after which all flights to and from the country will be stopped, against the backdrop of the outbreak of the Corona virus.

