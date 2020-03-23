An explosion at a Russian missile and ammunition warehouse: five people were injured

Near Murmansk artillery ammunition exploded in a warehouse of a rocket and artillery plant, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing the press service of the Northern Fleet said.

Near Murmansk artillery ammunition exploded in a warehouse of a rocket and artillery plant, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing the press service of the Northern Fleet said.

“According to preliminary data, as a result of violation of safety requirements during loading and unloading operations on the technical territory of the warehouse complex, artillery ammunition was blown up, resulting in injuries to five servicemen,” the fleet said.

According to a TASS source in emergency services, we are talking about a plant in the Roslyakovo microdistrict, where there are shells of various calibers. As the agency’s interlocutor explained, there was no fire after the explosion.

“According to preliminary data, two victims are in serious condition, three are of moderate severity,” the representative of emergency services said.

According to one version, the ammunition exploded due to a violation of its handling technique. The Ministry of Defense reported that the injured servicemen were taken to the hospital. Nothing threatens their life. The Northern Fleet Commission began to clarify the circumstances of the incident and conduct an emergency check at the plant.

The local news agency SeverPost, citing a source, reported that there was a fire of gunpowder.

“During the loading of artillery ammunition with a caliber of 57 mm, one shell fell to the ground and pricked capsules, resulting in the ignition of the powder charge of the cartridge case. There was no ammunition without a fuse, so there was practically no explosion,” a source who allegedly visited the scene explained to the publication.

However, he noted that the injuries were severe. They provided medical assistance to all the victims, some refused hospitalization.

This is the second such incident at military facilities in the Murmansk region this month. In early March, an explosion also occurred on the territory of one of the military units of the region. As a result of the incident, five soldiers were injured. Media reported that the victims are in a state of moderate severity.

Then, as now, the main reason for the explosion was called a safety violation. The press service of the Northern Fleet reported that on March 4 there was an explosion of an imitation shell at a training ground during planned combat training exercises. According to the press service, the low-explosive burst-type charge worked.

The interlocutor of “Interfax” then noted that there was no threat of detonation, since there were no military supplies in the area of ​​emergency. In turn, the Northern Fleet reported that all the victims were taken to the hospital and promptly provided with the necessary medical care. Nothing threatened their lives.

“At present, the garrison command, together with law enforcement agencies, is conducting an audit on the fact of what happened,” the message emphasized.

But not only in the Murmansk region there were incidents this March, as a result of which military personnel suffered. So, on March 11, in the Moscow region on the territory of a military unit, a gas cylinder exploded during the sorting of scrap metal. Because of the incident, one soldier was taken to the hospital, three more of his colleagues received abrasions and bruises. All victims were promptly provided with the help of doctors.

“As a result of a balloon rupture, a contract serviceman was injured and was taken to a medical institution. He is provided with all the necessary medical care,” the press service of the Western Military District specified. According to Interfax, the explosion occurred in Lukhovitsy near Moscow.

At the same time, the agency’s sources in the ambulance reported that they were hospitalized by three contract soldiers and one soldier serving in the military.

Read more: The Victims Due to the Explosion in the Bulgarian Plant “Arsenal” Are Already Two (updated)

The local publication Lukhovitsky Vesti indicated that the explosion occurred in the part that relates to the railway troops. At the same time, one of the victims, according to this media, was in serious condition.