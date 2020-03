Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Parliament on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games could be postponed because of the global spread of the coronavirus, reported Xinhua news agency.

But he also pointed out that cancelling the Games is impossible, echoing the view of the IOC, which said in a statement on Sunday that it will make a decision in the next four weeks.