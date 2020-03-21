تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

مردم رعایت نکنند، موج دوم کرونا آغاز می‌شود

امتحانات در دانشگاه‌ها و مدارس با تاخیر برگزار می‌شود

Young people are not subordinate to Covid: WHO

Reports have emerged that Kovid 19, a worldwide epidemic, is affecting the elderly and the sick. The World Health Organization has reversed this notion. The World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom says that young people need to correct the notion that they are beyond Kovid.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۱۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۱:۴۱ 21 March 2020

The elderly are the most affected. This is not to say that young people do not get sick. Many people under the age of 50 have been diagnosed with the disease, the WHO said.

I have a message for young people today. None of you is beyond this. This virus can keep you in the hospital for weeks and cause your death. – – Tedrus Adhanom warned. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had said a similar thing during Friday’s press conference. He said that those who think that the coronavirus itself will not be caught or transmitted to him are illusions.

This is validated by new figures coming out of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. About 30 percent of reported cases in the US are between the ages of 20 and 44 years. About 20 per cent of them are hospitalized. 12% of those in the intensive care unit. In France, nearly 50 percent of people infected are under 60 years of age.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Kovid 19 has crossed 11,000. Six thousand new cases were reported in Italy in a single day. Death toll in Italy crosses 4,000 5986 new cases were reported. In the last 24 hours, 627 people have died in Italy. The total number of deaths due to the disease was 47021. In Iran, 1433 people died, while in Spain 1093 people died. With this, regulation in the world countries was tightened.

