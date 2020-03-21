تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

مردم رعایت نکنند، موج دوم کرونا آغاز می‌شود

امتحانات در دانشگاه‌ها و مدارس با تاخیر برگزار می‌شود

بازدید 288

Bloomberg Gave Almost $1 Billion to His Presidential Campaign

Michael Bloomberg put a record $935 million into his short-lived Democratic presidential campaign through February, including $474 million last month alone, according to his monthly Federal Election Commission filing on Friday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۱۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۱:۳۵ 21 March 2020

Michael Bloomberg put a record $935 million into his short-lived Democratic presidential campaign through February, including $474 million last month alone, according to his monthly Federal Election Commission filing on Friday.

The former New York City mayor’s spending in February was a record monthly total for a presidential campaign and brought his total campaign spending to $875 million dollars. He ended the month with $60.6 million in the bank plus debts of $31.7 million, the report shows.

Bloomberg joined the Democratic race Nov. 24, saying he was convinced that President Donald Trump would defeat any of the candidates in the field. But after spending almost $580 million on advertising and building a field operation with 2,400 staff in 43 states, a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday left him without a viable path to the nomination. He ended his campaign March 4 and endorsed Joe Biden. His March activity will be reported next month.

Friday’s report shows the campaign continued to spend big on advertising through February. It paid $246 million to Assembly, which bought ads for it, $33.1 million to Facebook Inc., and $28.6 million to Mission Control, Inc., a direct-mail firm.

Bloomberg’s donations to his own campaign exceed the record $748 million Barack Obama raised from donors in the 2008 election cycle. The previous record in a monthly filing was the $153 million that Obama raised in September 2008, when contributions were limited to $2,300.

Bloomberg announced on Friday that he was transferring $18 million from his campaign to the Democratic National Committee and turning over several of his field offices to state parties in an effort to help Democrats defeat Trump and win other races in November.

Previously, Bloomberg had said that even if he wasn’t the nominee, he was willing to spend a lot of money -- but “hopefully not” as much as $1 billion -- to keep staff and offices in six battleground states. His campaign had explored doing that by forming an outside group that would not be able to coordinate with a candidate or the national party.

But the campaign said that because of the need to coordinate efforts and the dynamics of the race changing with Biden in control, he’s giving money to the DNC’s coordinated campaign and transferring leases to state parties. A list of “hundreds” of staff members will be given to the DNC with the expectation and hope they would be hired, a campaign aide said.

Bloomberg has also donated to groups registering voters and working on competitive races since dropping out of the race. He will continue spending money to help Democrats and to defeat Trump, though the details are still being discussed, the aide said.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
bloomberg campaign election
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 حمید کهرام جهش تولید پاندمی ملی شدن صنعت نفت
نظر مصباح یزدی درباره محرومیت از اماکن مقدسه / واکنش قالیباف به طنز سیاسی شبکه سه / عفو شبنم نعمت زاده صحت دارد؟
درگذشت یک پزشک در شهرداری تهران بر اثر کرونا
اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا
وضعیت عجیب امروز عوارضی تهران - قم
تصویر معلمی که با گفتن «آیلاند» معروف شد
چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها
«حاج قاسم» نوروز 98 کجا بود؟/ خبرهای ضدونقیض از بازداشت احمدی‌نژاد!/ حضور احتمالی لاریجانی و مطهری در انتخابات 1400/ «ترامپ» منفورتر از همیشه
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۷ هزار و ۳۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۱۳۵ تن رسید / کشف ۱۱۹۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۷۱۰ تن از بیمارستان‌ها
کار متفاوت دختر ترامپ در زمان قرنطینگی
موافقت آمریکا با تعلیق بخشی از تحریم های ایران/ادعای ویکی لیکس از دشمنی نخست وزیر مکلف عراق با ایران/اعمال تحریم‌های جدید علیه شرکت‌های مرتبط با ایران/ ارسال کمک های ارتش چین به ایران
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۹ هزار و ۶۴۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۳۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۳۷ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۶۷۴۵
کشف اسکلت پسر تهرانی با دندان‌های لمینت
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹
دلار اوج گرفت
آمریکا با تعلیق برخی تحریم های ایران موافقت کرد

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده  (۲۵۶ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

همه مردم مُردن، اینا به ما نمی‌گن!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

در روز‌های کرونایی هم آب و برق مجانی نمی‌شود / کشور‌هایی که در اوضاع کرونایی به ایران کمک کردند / مخالفت محیط زیست با درخواست جدید خودروسازان  (۱۴۹ نظر)

به نظر شما پرسودترین و بهترین سرمایه گذاری سال ۹۸ کدام بود؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043bX
tabnak.ir/0043bX