North Korean ballistic missile fired at Japan

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced March 21 that North Korea launched two short-range missiles into the Japanese Sea.

The launches came from North Korea’s Pyongyang province, but did not reach Japan’s monopoly economic zone, according to Sputnik.

Pyongyang regularly launches missiles into Japan, but so far none of the North Korean missiles have reached Japanese waters.

March 9: North Korea exercises to test its long-range artillery capability to launch a surprise military counterattack. The exercises were led by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean leader has set out to continue training his gunners to make the North Korean artillery the most powerful artillery in the world to be feared by all nations.

Kim Dong, a professor at the Institute for Near East Affairs at Konam University, believes that North Korea has handed over a “heavy supersonic” missile system to the military, which could pose a real threat to South Korea. The launch time of this system is only 20 seconds, which is better than the previous 30 seconds.

This system has become part of North Korea’s missile umbrella, which poses a real threat to South Korea. This is the first experiment in 2020. The previous test was conducted on November 28, 2019. The missiles flew about 380 kilometers at a height of 97 kilometers and the distance between the launches was 30 seconds. Last year, North Korea tested 13 missiles.