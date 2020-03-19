Syrian opposition in Idlib intends to attack Russian military

Syrian armed opposition formations, which refused to comply with the ceasefire in Idlib province, put forward additional forces to the front line, learned BulgarianMilitary.com quoting the military analyst Alexander Sharkovski.

Syrian armed opposition formations, which refused to comply with the ceasefire in Idlib province, put forward additional forces to the front line, learned BulgarianMilitary.com quoting the military analyst Alexander Sharkovski.

Analysts believe that Islamists are preparing for a counteroffensive. Moreover, threats are increasingly being heard among them against the Russian military police patrolling along the M-4 highway, near the positions of jihadist groups.

Among the opposition who do not want to implement the Russian-Turkish ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone are Ansar Al-Tawhid (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), Turkestan Islamic Party (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), Khayyat Tahrir Ash-Sham (a terrorist organization is banned in Russia).

The latter is particularly irreconcilable, in its ranks there is harsh propaganda about the need to physically destroy precisely the Russian military. It is difficult to predict how long the truce in northwestern Syria will last, one thing is obvious – it will not be long and very stressful.

In the eastern regions, in the north of the country, pro-Turkish militants stopped supplying electricity from a thermal power plant located in the Um al-Qaif district in the city of Tal Tamr. This was reported to the Syrian state agency SANA by the Director General of the Al-Hasaka Province Electricity Company Anwar Okl.

Currently, workers’ teams have left the line and are engaged in the restoration of peripheral electrical networks. This is the fourth case in the past month, when Turkish partisans are disrupting electricity in the area.

There, this week, near the city of Tal-Tamr, once again, an American mobile armored group blocked the progress of a patrol of the Russian military police, heading to its base in Al-Kamyshly.

Unfriendly relations are noted between the Russian and American military, whose patrols and roadblocks function side by side in the western part of Al-Hasaka province. The tension in their relationship is increasing.