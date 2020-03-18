South Africa’s transport minister announces ‘total ban’ on cruise ships

South Africa’s Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said today that the country had imposed a “total ban” on cruise ships from March 18 because of risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

“No passenger vessels will be allowed in our ports. In essence, there is a total ban on cruise ships,” Mbalula told a news conference, adding that the ban would not affect cargo ships arriving in South African ports. — Reuters