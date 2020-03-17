ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

Rockets hit US camp in south Baghdad this morning

Several rockets landed on an American coalition camp in the south of Baghdad.
Several rockets landed on an American coalition camp in the south of Baghdad.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported on Tuesday morning that the US camp in south Baghdad has been hit by several rockets.

As of last week, it is the third time that US and foreign forces' camps have been hit in Iraq by rockets.

Two Americans and one British personnel were killed after over a dozen Katyusha rockets hit a military base housing American troops near the Iraqi capital Baghdad on March 12.

On Friday March 13, through a tweet, ash-Shimmari severely criticized American mercenaries for their objection to the attack against the military base of the occupiers. The official spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance severely criticized the objections to the operations against Camp Taji, and then mentioned, “You are condemning the killing of occupiers-the ones who must leave Iraq due to the enactment of the Parliament- and, you were silent over the Americans crimes of killing the grand Iraqi commander of the Resistance, Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, the guest, Haj Qasim and the combatants who had defended Iraqi borders, the crimes that are violations of all rules and concepts”, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Relations and Media Affairs in Iran.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani also said on the same day that it seems that there is a link between the plan of the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the US claim regarding the attack on Camp Taji. “Visiting Iraq, I asked the Iraqi authorities to identify and introduce the internal agents involved in the assassination operation of the martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis,” wrote Shamkhani in a tweet.

On Saturday, March 14, Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss envoy to Tehran, whose country represents US Interest Section in Iran over US President Donald Trump’s baseless remarks that Iran is responsible for attacks on a coalition base in Iraq.

On Sunday March 15, a member of Iraq’s Parliament Security and Defense Committee, Abbas Sarout said that the attack on Camp Taji may have been fabricated by the US, in order to justify the airstrikes against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU). "The Iraqi government and Joint Operations Command condemned the repeated US aggression,” Sarout said in an interview with Al-Ahd. He added, "The one who targeted the CampTaji is an unknown enemy, because no groups or parties claimed responsibility for the attack,” saying, “The camp is protected by Iraqi security forces." "Targeting the security forces and the civilian airport in Karbala and the Babylon police by the US is a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty, and we condemn it,” he noted. “It is not unlikely that there are some parties aiming to increase tension between the factions and the US and Iran behind these attacks,” he added, saying, “Perhaps, the attacks on the Camp Taji have been fabricated by the US, in order to justify the airstrikes against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).”

