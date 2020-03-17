Russia conducts a special operation in the Atlantic against US Navy and France

The large-scale NATO exercise Defender Europe 20, which began in February in the Euro-Atlantic area, was marked by the launch of the US Navy aircraft carrier-multipurpose group (ACMG) led by the flagship USS carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Dwight Eisenhower),



The big game Washington started in this region caused the activation of the Russian Navy and long-range aircraft. Experts believe that the General Staff of the Russian Federation is conducting a special operation involving a conditional retaliatory strike on the ACMG of the US naval forces and the ACMG of France, led by the aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle.

Based on data exclusively from open sources, we get the following picture, experts from the Operational Line draw attention.

On February 20, the Stoikii corvette of the Baltic Fleet, as part of a troop of ships, leaves Baltiysk for the course to the Atlantic (it is not known where it is now). Since February 23, the US Navy cruiser Vella Gulf (CG-72) has been escorting the Benavidez T-AKR306 supply vehicle and the Resolve cargo ship transporting equipment to Europe under the Defender Europe 2020 training plan (supposedly in the area of east of the Azores).

Not later than February 26, the Northern Fleet’s ocean tugboat “Nikolai Chiker” begins its movement from the base on the Kola Peninsula, estimated in the direction of the Azores. As of March 6, he was in the Celtic Sea, maintaining the general course to the south. The question whether he is walking alone or not remains open.

In February – March, the Northern Fleet command sends (three times in 11 days) first to the central and southern parts of the Norwegian Sea, and then noticeably south of its long-range anti-submarine aircraft and Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft of various modifications.

On February 27, the Black Sea Fleet frigates Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Makarov leave Sevastopol, on February 28 they pass the Turkish Straits, following the course not to the Syrian Tartus, as originally supposed, but to the west of the Mediterranean Sea, where the March 8 Gibraltar Strait passes and leave to the ocean, estimated North-West course.

On March 5 and 6, the British anti-submarine aircraft P-8 Poseidon (Poseidon), for the first time after arriving in the UK and performing several training and break-in flights in the area of ​​the Scottish air base Lossimuth, twice leaves for the first real practical missions to find something in the areas located west – southwest of Ireland.

On March 6, the command of the 6th operational fleet of the US Navy, concerned about the activity of the Russian Navy, for the first time sends an RQ-4 Global Hawk drone from Sicily to reconnaissance in the Atlantic in the west of Gibraltar.

On March 10, a detachment of Baltic Fleet ships consisting of the Steregushchiy and Soobrazitelny corvettes fulfilled the joint tasks of finding, detecting, and destroying a conditional enemy submarine in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean.

Training was held to repel attacks of air attack weapons from various heights and directions with the implementation of conventional firing by means of air defense of ships.

In addition, electronic missile launches against sea targets were practiced, and missile firing was carried out using the main strike weapon of the ships – the Uran anti-ship missile system.

In the period from March 9 to 10, the French Navy aircraft carrier-multipurpose group, led by the flagship aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle, conducted intensive practical aviation training exercises on fighter control of various types and nationality off the coast of Portugal in the framework of the Joint Warrior 2020/1 exercises, as well as to repel hypothetical threats from the air.

In addition to two French missile frigates and, optionally, the nuclear submarine FS Casabianca (S603), the AMG includes the German Navy frigate FGS Lubeck F-214, the Belgian Navy frigate BNS Leopold I F930, the Spanish Navy frigate SNS Blas de Lezo F-103 and Portuguese Navy Frigate NRP Corte-Real F332.