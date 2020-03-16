چگونه در روزهای کرونایی به آرایشگاه برویم؟

داروهای بیماران کرونایی را از کجا تهیه کنیم؟

هفته آینده مجلس به‌صورت مجازی جلسه خواهد داشت

بازدید 388

US to Begin Clinical Trial of Possible Coronavirus Vaccine on Monday Amid Ongoing Pandemic

The United States is preparing on Monday to start a clinical trial of a new vaccine developed to protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed US administration official.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۱۴۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۶ 16 March 2020

The United States is preparing on Monday to start a clinical trial of a new vaccine developed to protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed US administration official.

The trial has not been announced publicly but the official reportedly said that that participants will receive an experimental vaccine on Monday at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

The experiment is said to be funded by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the primary governmental agency responsible for biomedical and public health research in the US.

The trial will reportedly include 45 young healthy volunteers who will be given different doses of the medicine.

According to the news outlet, US public health officials said that would take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

The coronavirus pandemic in the US has prompted the Trump administration to take a package of preventive measures, including declaring a state of emergency across the country, closing borders and banning travel to countries with high infection rates.

As of Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 9,700 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of mainland China - Ground Zero for the contagious pneumonia-type infection - bringing the total number infected in the global pandemic to over 167,000, with over 6,400 dead.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
usa coronavirus vaccine
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران حمله بیولوژیکی سرلشکر باقری سردار شعبانی حشد الشعبی پاندمی جشنواره بهاره مجازی پروین اعتصامی مهدی باکری
آخرین اخبار

تولد نوزاد از مادر مبتلا به کرونا در ساوه

واژگونی اتوبوس در سبزوار ۳۰ مصدوم بر جای گذاشت

تنها خسارت زلزله ۵.۴ ریشتری در بندر خمیر

شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در چین به ۸۰ هزار و ۸۶۰ تن رسید

موسیقی متن فیلم سوپرگرل ؛ جری گلدسمیت

افزایش ۲۵ درصدی قربانیان کرونا در ایتالیا

تأکید کشورهای عضو سارک بر مبارزه مشترک علیه کرونا

بایدن: رئیس‌جمهور شوم؛ یک زن را معاون می‌کنم

سندرز: اولین راه مقابله با کرونا بستن دهان ترامپ است

استعمال دخانیات و افزایش خطر ابتلا به کرونا

بازداشت ۲۹۸ مقام دولتی در عربستان سعودی / تدابیر شدید کشور‌های عربی برای مهار کرونا / آغاز گشت مشترک روسیه ـ ترکیه در ادلب/ ورود ۶۲ کامیون نظامی آمریکایی به خاک سوریه

مسی هیچ پولی برای آزادی رونالدینیو از زندان نمی‌دهد!

ویزیت کرونایی های اروپا از مطب پزشک ایرانی

ورزشکاران سرشناس جهان که به کرونا مبتلا شده‌اند

از «لغو قانون 23 جوزا توسط مجلس» تا «ابلاغ قانون بودجه به رئیس جمهور»

خودرو‌های جدید ضدعفونی‌کننده ارتش
کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول
سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده
ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک
تفاوت  اتانول با متانول چیست؟
حمله گسترده جنگنده های آمریکا به مواضع حشدالشعبی در چهار استان عراق+ فیلم/ پنتاگون بیانیه صادر کرد
پیام محبت آمیز یک کودک چینی به بچه های ایران
دکتر مینو محرز هم به کرونا مبتلا شد
واکنش ایران به پیشنهاد ترامپ/تکذیب شهادت نیروهای ایرانی در البوکمال سوریه/ تمدید وضعیت اضطرار ملی درباره ایران از سوی ترامپ/ تسلط آمریکا بر چاه های نفت در شمال سوریه
خاطرات شهرام شب‌پره از کنسرت برای سعودی‌ها
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
در روز‌های کرونایی هم آب و برق مجانی نمی‌شود / کشور‌هایی که در اوضاع کرونایی به ایران کمک کردند / مخالفت محیط زیست با درخواست جدید خودروسازان
تصاویر: کفن و دفن متوفیان به دنبال شیوع کرونا
حمله مجدد به پایگاه التاجی آمریکا با ۳۳ موشک / بیانیه فرماندهی عملیات مشترک عراق درباره حمله به پایگاه «التاجی» / حمله راکتی آمریکا به پایگاه‌های نظامی در دیرالزور/ تعویق انتخابات پارلمانی سوریه به دستور اسد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان

قالیباف و جهانگیری کرونا گرفتند؟ / طلاب چینی نقشی در شیوع کرونا در قم داشته‌اند؟ / گزینه پیشنهادی سلیمی نمین برای ریاست ستاد ملی مقابله با کرونا / زنگنه: با کدام پول دارو وارد کنیم؟  (۲۷۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۶۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۸۰۴۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۹۱ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۸۱ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی دوباره مرگ  (۲۵۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۷ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۸۹ نظر)

غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

روایت لاهوتی از خسارتی که کرونا به اقتصاد زد / ماجرای شایعه عجیب درباره فرار میلیاردی جاسبی از ایران / روایت شهرام همایون از کنسرت لس‌آنجلسی‌ها در عربستان  (۱۷۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

باید زنجیره شیوع کرونا قطع شود/ همه اعضای دولت درگیر مقابله با کرونا هستند/ تردد مردم به‌ ویژه در عید باید به حداقل ممکن برسد/ حذف تعطیلات عید عملی نیست  (۱۶۸ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

همه مردم مُردن، اینا به ما نمی‌گن!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043Kz
tabnak.ir/0043Kz