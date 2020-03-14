Apple to Close All Stores Outside of Greater China Till March 27

Apple Inc. said Saturday it’s closing its hundreds of retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and is moving to remote work in order to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter posted on Apple’s website, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that the “most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” which led to the decision to temporarily close the stores and move corporate employees outside of Greater China to work remotely. Apple had previously shuttered its stores in Italy and Spain as the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cook said that all hourly employees at the closed stores will continue to receive normal pay.