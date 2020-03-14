چگونه در روزهای کرونایی به آرایشگاه برویم؟

داروهای بیماران کرونایی را از کجا تهیه کنیم؟

هفته آینده مجلس به‌صورت مجازی جلسه خواهد داشت

Sisi in Message to Macron: Europe Should Play Role on Renaissance Dam

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Friday delivered a message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to French President Emmanuel Macron on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
14 March 2020

“It is important that France and the EU countries push Ethiopia to sign an agreement on the filling and operation of the dam to preserve security and stability in the region,” a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry quoted Shoukry as telling his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian during a meeting in Paris.

The French and Egyptian ministers discussed bilateral ties, and agreed on the importance of continuing coordination and consultation in the fight against terrorism.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said the two sides discussed ways of fostering bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

The spokesman said Shoukry lauded the distinguished level of cooperation between Cairo and Paris, asserting that Egypt looks forward to promoting strategic ties with France.

Last week, the Egyptian FM embarked on a regional and European tour to press his country’s case in the dispute with Ethiopia over the Nile dam.

Before arriving to Paris, Shoukry stopped in Brussels. He also visited Jordan and Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Egypt wants European Union officials to push Ethiopia on signing an agreement with Cairo on the filling and operation of the dam.

During the talks in Paris, Shoukry and Le Drian also exchanged views on means of settling crises in the Middle East, mainly finding a comprehensive solution to the Libyan conflict.

They also stressed on preserving Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

کروناویروس کرونا در ایران حمله بیولوژیکی سرلشکر باقری سردار شعبانی حشد الشعبی پایگاه نظامی التاجی تنفس سه ماهه اقساط بانکی
