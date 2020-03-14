Iran summons the Swiss ambassador, the guardian of US interests due to Iraq

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced summoning the Swiss ambassador, the guardian of American interests, in protest at Washington's accusation against Tehran of being behind the attack that targeted the Iraqi camp of Taji, north of Baghdad.

The Iranian TV channel "Al-Alam" reported that "the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador, the US interests guardian, in protest at Iran's accusation of being behind the attacks in Iraq."

The Iranian foreign ministry added, "Trump should recognize his wrong policies in Iraq that led to the current tensions rather than accusing others."

As Iranian Foreign Ministry added, "We warned the Swiss ambassador of the consequences of any untrained US action."

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi camp of Taji, north of the capital, Baghdad, was under striked by Katyusha rockets, on Wednesday evening, that killed two American and British soldiers from the international coalition forces, in addition to wounding 12 others, which prompted the American aircraft to carry out air strikes on security military and sites belonging to the Iraqi forces and the popular mobilization forces and targeted also Karbala airport - under construction.