چگونه در روزهای کرونایی به آرایشگاه برویم؟

داروهای بیماران کرونایی را از کجا تهیه کنیم؟

هفته آینده مجلس به‌صورت مجازی جلسه خواهد داشت

بازدید 771

Ivanka Trump works from home after interacting with official who tested positive for coronavirus

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority in the Philippines on Saturday announced that a curfew, starting with immediate effect from March 15, will be imposed in the national capital region as part of community quarantine measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.
کد خبر: ۹۶۵۷۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۰۸ 14 March 2020

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority in the Philippines on Saturday announced that a curfew, starting with immediate effect from March 15, will be imposed in the national capital region as part of community quarantine measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.
According to the local government units of Metro Manila, the unprecedented lockdown, which takes effect between March 15 and April 14, will bar domestic travel in and out of the capital and confine more than 12 million people to the area, Xinhua news agency reported.
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia announced in a media briefing that the curfew will not cover all essential travel - including to and from a workplace.
Those who will buy food or medicine will also not be restricted from going out, CNN quoted Garcia as saying.
He also stressed that the police will not arrest those who will be seen outside but will just be advised to go home.
Majority of the country's 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases are confined in hospitals in Metro Manila. Six have died of COVID-19 infections in the country.
President Rodrigo Duterte, in an order, further announced to deploy police and military to instill "peace and order" during the lockdown, which was recommended earlier that day by an interagency committee.
He insisted the measure is "not martial law".
The killer virus has spread to more than 114 countries across the globe. The pandemic's global death toll has reached almost 5,000, while the global number of cases has surpassed 132,000, according to the WHO.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
ivanka trump united states coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران حمله بیولوژیکی سرلشکر باقری سردار شعبانی حشد الشعبی پایگاه نظامی التاجی تنفس سه ماهه اقساط بانکی
ریزش قیمت ها در بازار خودرو ادامه دارد
۵ نکته جدید و عجیب در آمار شیوع ویروس کرونا در ۲۴ ساعت گذشته
کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول
اعلام جزئیات جدید پرداخت قبوض آب و برق
سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده
ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک
خودرو‌های جدید ضدعفونی‌کننده ارتش
غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان
نکات مهمی که باید درباره تغییرات عمده در قانون جدید مالیات بر ارث بدانید!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان
حمله گسترده جنگنده های آمریکا به مواضع حشدالشعبی در چهار استان عراق+ فیلم/ پنتاگون بیانیه صادر کرد
ماهان دلیل پرواز به چین را اعلام کرد
باور‌های غلطی که درباره عسل در ذهن ما ساخته‌اند
پیام محبت آمیز یک کودک چینی به بچه های ایران

قالیباف و جهانگیری کرونا گرفتند؟ / طلاب چینی نقشی در شیوع کرونا در قم داشته‌اند؟ / گزینه پیشنهادی سلیمی نمین برای ریاست ستاد ملی مقابله با کرونا / زنگنه: با کدام پول دارو وارد کنیم؟  (۲۷۲ نظر)

جز «توصیه» چه تدبیری برای پیشگیری از پیک بزرگ شیوع کرونا در چنته دارید؟!  (۲۷۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۸۰۴۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۹۱ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۸۱ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی دوباره مرگ  (۲۵۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد شما برای گذراندن تعطیلات نوروز در قرنطینه چیست؟  (۲۴۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۷ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور  (۲۳۰ نظر)

جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران  (۲۰۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۸۲۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۶ مورد جدید در سی آزمایشگاه فعال در کشور  (۱۹۸ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۱۹۶ نظر)

غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

روایت لاهوتی از خسارتی که کرونا به اقتصاد زد / ماجرای شایعه عجیب درباره فرار میلیاردی جاسبی از ایران / روایت شهرام همایون از کنسرت لس‌آنجلسی‌ها در عربستان  (۱۷۳ نظر)

«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟  (۱۷۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043E2
tabnak.ir/0043E2