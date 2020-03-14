The first death of corona recorded in an Iraqi governorate

Wasit Provincial Health Department announced on Saturday that it has recorded the first death of the novel Corona virus for an elderly man who returned with his wife from Iran.

Wasit Provincial Health Department announced on Saturday that it has recorded the first death of the novel Corona virus for an elderly man who returned with his wife from Iran.

The department said in a statement today that the death that was recorded with Corona virus is for an elderly patient from the people of Sheikh Saad district who also entered with his infected wife after they recently returned from Iran.

The statement pointed out that the man was admitted to the hospital suffering from heart failure and respiratory problems, which caused his deteriorating health condition despite medical procedures that were taken to save his life while his wife is still under medical care even though she also suffers from heart failure (in advance)

Wasit Health Department called on citizens to abide by the decisions of the crisis cell to avoid infection with the virus.

On Friday, the provincial health department announced two cases of a man and his wife who were positive for the disease.

For its part, Wasit governorate police decided to isolate Sheikh Saad district after recording a death case in it.

The police said in a statement today that due to the presence of one person’s death in Sheikh Saad district due to Corona virus, and accordingly, the Crisis Cell in Wasit Governorate decided to close Sheikh Saad district, stressing that it prevents entry to or exit from the district.