European Parliament President David Sassoli on #COVID-19

Following the update of European Parliament measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19, European Parliament President David Sassoli (pictured) said: “Based on the latest situation in Italy, the European Parliament has updated its measures to protect health, while ensuring the legislative and budgetary work and internal bodies of the Parliament can continue to function.

“This will also ensure that Parliament is able to vote on the next steps to deal with COVID-19. The new advice introduced by the Italian government extends the protected area to the whole national territory. This has important consequences for the behaviour of Italian MEPs. For this reason, I have decided after having been in Italy over the last weekend, as a precaution, to follow the indicated measures and to exercise my function as president from my home in Brussels in compliance with the 14 days indicated by the health protocol.

“COVID-19 obliges everyone to be responsible and to be cautious. It is a delicate moment for all of us. Parliament will continue to work to exercise its duties. No virus can block democracy.”