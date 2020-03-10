چگونه «گوشت» را از آلوده شدن به کرونا حفظ کنیم؟

نقشه میزان خطر احتمال به کرونا در مناطق مختلف تهران

دستورالعمل مصرف ویتامین دی برای مقابله با کرونا

بازدید 526

Indian Air Force brings back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, official said.
کد خبر: ۹۶۴۸۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۲ 10 March 2020

A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, official said.

The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran on Monday evening.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

"The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission completed. On to the next," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he said, "First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon."

"Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there (sic)," Jaishankar added.

The aircraft landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, from where the passengers were take to a medical facility.

According to latest reports, 237 people have died of novel coronavirus in Iran while the number of positive cases stands at around 7,000.

It is the second such evacuation by the C-17 Globemaster in the last two weeks.

On February 27, 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals were brought back from the Chinese city of Wuhan by the aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The C-17 Globemaster is the largest military aircraft in the IAF's inventory. The plane can carry large combat equipment, troops and humanitarian aid across long distances in all weather conditions.

Four days ago, a Mahan airline plane brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
india iran coronavirus evacuation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران قوه قهریه نمازهای ماه رجب ملک سلمان فاطمه رهبر سیمین دانشور الیاس نارویی محمدرضا راه چمنی اشرف غنی
جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران
یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟
«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟
۸ نکته جدید و جالب توجه در آمار شیوع ویروس کرونا در ۲۴ ساعت گذشته
توضیح کدخدایی درباره بازشماری تعدادی از صندوق‌های رای / توئیت نماینده مبتلا به کرونا خطاب به رئیس جمهور / توصیه یک اصولگرا به اصولگرایان مجلس جدید/ واکنش شمخانی به ویدئوی رقص‌های پزشکان و پرستاران
قالیباف و جهانگیری کرونا گرفتند؟ / طلاب چینی نقشی در شیوع کرونا در قم داشته‌اند؟ / گزینه پیشنهادی سلیمی نمین برای ریاست ستاد ملی مقابله با کرونا / زنگنه: با کدام پول دارو وارد کنیم؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور
اعلام پادشاهی «محمد بن سلمان» پیش از برگزاری نشست جی ۲۰ / وافق گانتز و لیبرمن برای تشکیل کابینه دولت اسرائیل/ شرط طالبان برای کنار گذاشتن جنگ با حکومت افغانستان / دیدار شمخانی با سران گروه‌های سیاسی عراق در بغداد
تدفین پیکر «فاطمه رهبر» در بهشت‌ زهرا
تصویر عجیب از رونالدینیو در زندان
کرونا: هیچ‌جا مثل ایران خوش نمی‌گذره!
سربازان زن ارتش روسیه در حال خدمت
آبروریزی جدید؛ فیفا مچ فدراسیون ایران را گرفت!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۸۲۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۶ مورد جدید در سی آزمایشگاه فعال در کشور

جز «توصیه» چه تدبیری برای پیشگیری از پیک بزرگ شیوع کرونا در چنته دارید؟!  (۲۷۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

پیشنهاد شما برای گذراندن تعطیلات نوروز در قرنطینه چیست؟  (۲۴۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور  (۲۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست  (۱۹۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۸۲۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۶ مورد جدید در سی آزمایشگاه فعال در کشور  (۱۹۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

به نظر شما با کاهش دامنه نوسان در بورس، جریان نقدینگی و رفتار سهامداران چه تغییری خواهد داشت؟ آیا انتخاب اول مردم همچنان بورس خواهد بود؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟  (۱۵۹ نظر)

جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران  (۱۵۷ نظر)

مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042zJ
tabnak.ir/0042zJ