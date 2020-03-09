Qatar temporarily suspends entry of 14 nationalities

Qatar has temporarily suspended entry for travellers from 14 countries, to prevent he spread of coronavirus. The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors. The State of Qatar has urged all citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel at this time.

The Qatar government said in a statement on Sunday: “In addition to Qatar Airways announcement regarding flights to and from Italy, entry to the State of Qatar is temporarily suspended for all those intending to travel from certain countries, as of 9 March 2020. This decision comes as a preventive measure due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide. The decision includes the following countries: Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.”



“This step comes in line with the State of Qatar’s efforts to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus. These precautionary measures may be subject to further updates based on the latest guidance of the national health authorities and international organisations on the spread of Coronavirus, in order to ensure the safety of all residents of the State of Qatar,” it added.



Neighbouring Kuwait had also last Friday stopped flights to and from seven countries including India and Bangladesh for a week. It has also prohibited entry of foreigners who were in these seven countries, including India, in past two weeks. Only citizens of Kuwait will be allowed to enter subject to quarantine.



Kuwait’s low cost carrier Jazeera Airways had last weekend tweeted: “As per the Health Authorities directive, incoming flights to/from Kuwait are temporarily suspended for following countries (Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt) starting from March 7,2020 until one week.”