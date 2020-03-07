Indian Lawmaker Suggests Cow Urine to Combat Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has so far infected 31 people in India. The virus, which emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, has spread to at least 85 countries and killed more than 3,300 people worldwide. More than 53,700 have since recovered from the disease.

The novel coronavirus is becoming a global crisis as it has infected more than 98,000 people across the globe with 31 people testing positive in India including 16 Italian tourists. Keeping the emergency situation in mind, many people are coming up with their own theories to curb it and one such cure is cow urine suggested by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Sanjay Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the Laksar area in Haridwar believes that ancient Hindu rituals and cow urine can kill the virus in the “air and within the body”.

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, he can be heard saying that “Worshipping with ancient Vedic rituals of the Hindu religion would help in killing the deadly coronavirus in the air".

He also feels that sweeping floors with cow dung will also help in eradicating the virus.

“Earlier people in the country used to sweep the floors of their homes with cow dung as it is a proven disinfectant. But now people have forgotten it. I am sure if they again start that, the virus will not enter their homes. Apart from this, people should also drink gaumutra (cow urine) to prevent the infection of virus as it has magical anti-virus properties".