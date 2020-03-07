مشهد پذیرای مسافران نوروزی نخواهد بود

چند توصیه زیست محیطی در روزهای کرونایی

کریم باقری رسما به کادر فنی تیم‌ملی پیوست

بازدید 841

Trump signs $8.3bn emergency funding package to fight COVID-19

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a emergency funding package worth USD 8.3 billion dollar into law, as the novel coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last December has spread to more than 50 countries and infected more than one lakh people globally with over 3000 confirmed deaths.
کد خبر: ۹۶۴۲۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۲۴ 07 March 2020

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a emergency funding package worth USD 8.3 billion dollar into law, as the novel coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last December has spread to more than 50 countries and infected more than one lakh people globally with over 3000 confirmed deaths.
The US Senate overwhelmingly passed the funding package on Thursday, following a similar bipartisan approval by the House of Representatives a day earlier, Xinhua news agency reported.
The bill, negotiated by leaders from both the Senate as well as the House appropriations panels, will boost funding for the testing of the virus, support the development of vaccines, as well as lower costs for medical treatments.
The plan includes nearly 7.8 billion dollars in new funding to combat the spread of the virus at the local, state, national and international levels. It also authorises USD 500 million to allow medicare beneficiaries to access telehealth programs.
The funding package was signed into law as fears of virus spreading are growing among Americans, with over 300 confirmed cases and over 10 deaths reported in the United States as of Friday, according to data tracking tool developed by the Johns Hopkins University.
The funding plan is significantly larger than the request from the White House, which initially asked for 2.5 billion dollars to fight the ongoing spread of the disease.
In a tweet Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, called the Trump administration's proposal "dangerously inadequate," noting that the House and Senate have come together in a bipartisan way "on an important first step" to deal with this crisis.
Senator Richard Shelby, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement Thursday that the 8.3-billion-dollar funding packing "includes what our experts say they need."
"It attacks the crisis at the local, state, federal, and international levels," said Shelby, an Alabama Republican. "And it brings to bear the full resources of the federal government." (ANI)

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
united states trump coronavirus emergency funding
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران روز درختکاری نمازهای ماه رجب خاویر پرز دکوئیار فاطمه رهبر حسین شیخ الاسلام دامنه نوسان قیمت سهام
پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!
کنسرت نوروزی چهار خواننده در اوج کرونا در اطراف ایران، نشانه آشکار طمع
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید
تب بالای راننده در ورودی اتوبان قم - تهران
شنبه باید منتظر افزایش صف فروش باشیم
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست
واردات خودرو در سال ۹۹ آزاد شد
معاون قوه قضاییه درگذشت/ پیام تسلیت رییسی
حمله اردوغان به آمریکا، روسیه و ایران/ ارسال چهارمین محموله کمک‌های چین به تهران برای مقابله با کرونا / افزایش گمانه زنی ها در مورد ابتلای ولیعهد ابوظبی به کرونا / طرح شش بندی حیدرالعبادی برای عبور عراق از بحران تشکیل کابینه
مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان
انتشار مکالمات خصوصی سلبریتی‌ها با مجری منوتو
یک عکس جالب در توییت سفیر چین از ایرانی‌ها
حقوق ها در سال آینده 15 الی 50 درصد افزایش می یابد
کنایه شبکه استانی قم به کرونا گرفتن پسر حدادعادل / کنایه وزیر ارشاد به برخی مسوولان / توصیه کلیدی منتجب نیا به مجلس آینده / چرا جلسه دولت به کاخ سعدآباد رفت؟

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست  (۱۹۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

به نظر شما با کاهش دامنه نوسان در بورس، جریان نقدینگی و رفتار سهامداران چه تغییری خواهد داشت؟ آیا انتخاب اول مردم همچنان بورس خواهد بود؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت  (۱۵۲ نظر)

مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042qQ
tabnak.ir/0042qQ