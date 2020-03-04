حال جسمانی حریرچی رو به بهبودی است

برپایی بیمارستان سیار سپاه در قم

نقشه پراکندگی مشارکت مردم در انتخابات مجلس

بازدید 688

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden surges ahead nationwide with big wins

Polls have been closing in the 14 states and one territory voting on Super Tuesday in the Democratic Party primary to pick a candidate that will run against US President Donald Trump in November's presidential election.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۵۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۷ 04 March 2020

Polls have been closing in the 14 states and one territory voting on Super Tuesday in the Democratic Party primary to pick a candidate that will run against US President Donald Trump in November's presidential election.

Early projections indicated it will be a successful night for Joe Biden.

Mr Biden has surged ahead and is projected to win in several states, which include Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Arkansas.

Mr Biden is also projected to secure an upset win in Massachusetts, the home state of Elizabeth Warren, marking a significant loss for her campaign. Early results showed Ms Warren in danger of finishing third in the state.

Progressive candidate Bernie Sanders is slated to win in his home state of Vermont, in addition to Colorado and Utah.

North Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts would signal big wins for Mr Biden, as they total 300 delegates, dwarfing Mr Sanders' victories.

Billionaire candidate and latecomer to the race Michael Bloomberg, who spent $500 million of his own fortune on campaign advertising has only been projected to win American Samoa. NBC reported that Mr Bloomberg will be reassessing his campaign tomorrow.

Mr Biden, the biggest winner of the night, gave a fired up speech from Los Angeles celebrating his victories, and trying to unify the party. “Our campaign reflects the diversity of this party and this nation and that’s how it should be,” he said. But two “anti dairy” protesters interrupted the speech as Mr Biden was speaking.

BREAKING: Protesters rush the stage towards Joe Biden during #SuperTuesday night speech; they were stopped by people near Biden. Biden is continuing with his speech. pic.twitter.com/0tI9uSj7pQ
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 4, 2020

But Mr Biden’s closest rival Bernie Sanders was nowhere near conceding the race. In a defiant speech from Vermont, Mr Sanders blasted the former Vice President’s record and insisted he was the better candidate to defeat Donald Trump. He criticised Mr Biden on trade, and voting for the Iraq war. "One of us in this race led the opposition to the war in Iraq — you're looking at him. Another candidate voted for the war in Iraq."

The states voting are Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. Together, they account for 1,357 delegates, and any candidate is required to reach 1991 delegates to win the nomination.

Voter turnout in Texas was hit by coronavirus fears and power cuts put some California voters in the dark.

Meanwhile, a powerful tornado disrupted voting across stretches of Tennessee. Polling stations in three counties in the state suffered extreme damage from the storm and voters were redirected to cast their ballot at other locations within the state.

A judge extended voting hours in the Nashville area after four Democratic candidates sued to keep Super Tuesday polls open after the tornado damage.

Before Tuesday evening, Mr Sanders lead the delegate count with 56, while Mr Biden was in the second place with 48.

Only a week ago, the former vice president’s campaign appeared to have run out of steam. But he was buoyed by a large victory in the state of South Carolina on Saturday, and star endorsements from his former rivals Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke who dropped out of the race and all endorsed him on Monday.

The Biden campaign has also been boosted after the former vice president claimed key endorsements from the State Senator Tim Kaine, and Governor Terry McCaullife.

Mr Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday night to mock rival Mr Bloomberg for eating doughnuts and licking his fingers on the campaign trail.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
biden super tuseday usa election democrates
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح نقص ایمنی بدن سیامند رحمان نمازهای ماه رجب محمد توفیق علاوی روز درختکاری کشتار مسلمانان در هند
آخرین اخبار

کاهش۶٠ درصدی مسافران مترو در پی شیوع کرونا

چادرخوابی در مازندران ممنوع شد

موسیقی متن فیلم طوفان بی‌‌عیب و نقص ؛ جیمز هورنر

لغو مرخصی مدیران کرمانشاه تا پایان فروردین‌ماه

اولین مورد ابتلا به ویروس کرونا در شیلی تایید شد

افزایش سطح هشدار انگلیس به بالاترین حد

تکذیب مشارکت داطلاعات عراق ر ترور سردار سلیمانی

واکنش قالیباف به آثار مخرب کرونا

احتمال تعطیلی بلند مدت لیگ برتر

کشف بیش از ۲ میلیون ماسک و دستکش از یک کارگاه

برای پیشگیری از انتقال کرونا در نانوایی‌ها چه کنیم؟

سازمان بهداشت جهانی مصمم به همکاری با ایران

متن کامل گزارش آژانس درباره فعالیت‌های هسته‌ای ایران

مجبورم کردند مدیرعامل باشگاه پیکان بشوم!

رای گیری بر سر طرح کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران در مجلس سنا/مخالفت روسیه با تلاش آمریکا برای تمدید تحریم تسلیحاتی ایران/پیشنهاد روحانی به پوتین برای برگزاری فوری نشست سران روسیه ــ ایران ــ ترکیه/ افزایش ۱۰۰ درصدی بازگشت مهاجرین افغانستانی از ایران

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه
عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت
علت فوت پرستار جوان گیلانی اعلام شد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!
افراد معروفی که در دام کرونا افتادند
هشدار شدیداللحن فرماندهی ارتش سوریه به ترکیه / حمله راکتی به منطقه مجاور سفارت آمریکا در بغداد / سرنگونی سه فروند پهپاد ارتش ترکیه در ادلب/ انصراف محمد توفیق علاوی از تشکیل کابینه عراق
سرنوشت وحشتناک نخستین کرونایی در کره شمالی
پزشکی که ۴ سال قبل درباره «کرونا» هشدار داده بود!
وقتی یک قاضی جرم، مجرم و اوضاع کرونایی جامعه را به خوبی می‌شناسد!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
اینجا قرنطینه بیمارستان شهدای یافت‌آباد است
سیامند رحمان درگذشت؛ خداحافظ قهرمان دوست‌داشتنی

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اعلام آمادگی ۶ گروه جهادی طلاب برای حضور درمراکز درمانی/ترک نماز جمعه؛ فتوای آیت‌الله جوادی آملی در زمان اپیدمی کرونا/آئین اعتکاف لغو شد  (۱۴۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042fp
tabnak.ir/0042fp