Iran fights against COVID-19 outbreak

Iran has adopted a series of measures to fight against the COVID-19, as the virus has killed 43 people out of 593 confirmed cases in the country as of Saturday.

Iran has adopted a series of measures to fight against the COVID-19, as the virus has killed 43 people out of 593 confirmed cases in the country as of Saturday.

Iranian medical officials announced on Saturday that they will ban the people suspicious of infection from moving out of the Qom city.

The deputy chief of Qom Medical University said that from Sunday their staff will monitor people's health condition at the exits of Qom with special equipment, and people diagnosed as suspicious of carrying the virus will be under quarantine.

In cities and provinces seriously hit by coronavirus, the educational centers have been shut down until the next notice.

Iran's parliament announced on Friday that it will stop working temporarily.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have warned people to avoid attending gatherings and unnecessary public activities.

Iran's Friday prayer ceremony was cancelled on Feb. 28 and sport events were held without spectators.

Besides, Tehran announced earlier that public transportation in the capital city would be sterilized to reduce the risks of infection.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the world should address the outbreak of the coronavirus as the illness has turned to be a global issue.

"All countries will consequently have no choice other than to share their experience and resources to counter this issue," he added.

The Iranian president noted that "we look forward to expanding bilateral and regional medical cooperation with all countries in the region over the issue."