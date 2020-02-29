America studies options to help Turkey in Idlib

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that the United States is studying options to help Turkey after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by Syrian-backed government forces in Idlib, Syria.

Pompeo said in a statement that "the United States is engaged with the Turkish allies and is studying options to help Turkey repel this aggression as we seek to stop the brutality of Assad regime and Russia and alleviate the human suffering in Idlib."