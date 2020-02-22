دست دادن بازیکنان در لیگ فوتبال ایران ممنوع شد

قیمت مصوب ماسک چقدر است؟

شهادت دو مرزبان در منطقه جکیگور سیستان و بلوچستان

بازدید 606

Israeli bulldozer hits Palestinian protester with stone

A video has emerged showing an Israeli bulldozer hitting a Palestinian protester with a stone while driving at a high speed in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank.
کد خبر: ۹۶۰۸۴۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۲۲ 22 February 2020

A video has emerged showing an Israeli bulldozer hitting a Palestinian protester with a stone while driving at a high speed in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank.

In the video released on Friday, the bulldozer is seen pushing large rocks towards protesters who were taking part in the weekly demonstrations against the Israeli occupation.

The bulldozer stopped when a man was hit by one of the stones, while rocks continued tumbling towards protesters at the bottom of the street which nearly hit a child.

The father of the child at the scene said the bulldozer continued advancing about a hundred meters from the place where the stones were placed, and drove exceptionally fast.

The Palestinian man who was hit by the stone was taken to a hospital in Qalqilya by the Red Crescent.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that Palestinians have allegedly participated in a riot in Kafr Qaddum, during which they hurled stones at Israeli soldiers on the scene.

The statement said forces who worked to disperse the riot identified a stone barrier placed at the entrance of the village, adding that engineering tools were used to clear the stones from the road.

“While doing the clearing, mass stone-throwing took place," the statement said.

Residents of Kafr Qaddum regularly hold weekly protest rallies against the Israeli occupation.

Israeli forces have fired tear gas to disperse weekly anti-settlements protests in Kafr Qaddum, leaving a number of people, including children, suffering from suffocation. They have also used rubber bullets and sound bombs against the protesters.
Israeli troops shoot Palestinian child in head in northern West Bank: Ministry
More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Less than a month before US President Donald Trump took office, the United Nations Security Council in December 2016 adopted Resolution 2334, calling on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem” al-Quds.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued settlement expansion on Palestinian territories.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
israel palestine protest deal of century
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران بیمارستان کامکار انتخابات آزادراه تهران شمال اف ای تی اف انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
اعلام نتایج رسمی و غیررسمی انتخابات مجلس در کشور/ کدام کاندیداها نماینده مجلس یازدهم شدند
۳۰ کاندیدای ائتلاف اصولگرایان پیشتاز انتخابات مجلس در تهران / احتمالا انتخابات به دور دوم نمی‌رود
فوت محمدرضا شجریان تکذیب شد
وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!
واکنش بورس به درج نام ایران در لیست سیاه FATF / سهامداران در انتظار شاخص ۶۰۰ هزار واحدی
کمک داماد به عروس برای رای دادن
چرا اولین موارد ابتلا به کرونا در قم مشاهده شد؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۳ مورد جدید و رسیدن ویروس به تهران و گیلان/ ۷۳۵ بیمار مشکوک شناسایی و بستری شده‌اند
رامین پرچمی کیست؟
پنج بیمار کرونایی از قم به تهران منتقل شدند، اما دیگر کسی از قم به تهران منتقل نمی‌شود / خیابان‌های «قم» بعد شیوع «کرونا» / توضیحات مترو در خصوص حواشی کرونایی در ایستگاه شوش
به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند
اصولگرایان به وحدت رسیدند/ معرفی لیست واحد شورای ائتلاف و جبهه پایداری + اسامی
پیش‌بینی زودهنگام زیباکلام از نتیجه انتخابات مجلس و ریاست‌جمهوری ‏/پیش‌بینی قیمت مسکن و اجاره‌بها در سال ۹۹‏ / دفاع یک اصلاح‌طلب قدیمی از شرکت در انتخابات
آغازشمارش آرا در برخی شعب اخذ رای/ زمان رأی‌گیری به اتمام رسید
دادستانی تهران: نیلوفر بیانی حاضر به بیان هیچ توضیحی نشد / توضیح درباره چرایی اعزام نیروهای امنیتی به قم / وزارت بهداشت عراق درخواست بسته شدن مرزهای ایران را تکذیب کرد / طلایی: خاتمی سکوت کرد چون اعتباری به حرفش نبود

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۲۳ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!  (۲۵۱ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم  (۱۷۷ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۷۱ نظر)

به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

کدخدایی: در برخی کشورها، رای ندادن مجازات دارد؛ ما مشارکت زیر ۵۰ درصد نداشته‌ایم / روایت علی مطهری از آموزش نحوه پاسخگویی درباره رفع حصر در شورای نگهبان  (۱۴۵ نظر)

دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

اقدام قابل تقدیر وزارت بهداشت کشورمان در بیان واقعیت و یک تامل  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نگاه مستند و مستدل یک قاضی به پدیده «نوازندگان خیابانی»  (۹۷ نظر)

«آرش» و «ذوالجناح»، دو بازوی جدید ایران برای جهش فضایی  (۹۷ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041xT
tabnak.ir/0041xT