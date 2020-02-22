The United States conducted ‘nuclear war’ exercise against Russia

The US military has conducted “small” exercises in the event of a Russian nuclear strike against Europe and the US response, according to a Pentagon senior official, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing TASS and BGNES.

The exercise scenario has involved an emergency situation in Europe warring with Russia, and the moment when Moscow has decided to use limit low-power nuclear weapons against a NATO targets.

The Pentagon’s representative added that the defense minister and then the President intervened in the situation, “and ultimately decide how to respond.” During the exercise, an American “nuclear strike against Russia” was also trained. They were attended by Pentagon Chief Mark Esper and Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortonbury.

The Pentagon spokesman said yesterday that the US has no plans to deploy low-power nuclear missiles in Europe. He assured that America’s “Russia’s response to the breach” would not be nuclear, explaining that it was a permissible ballistic missile.

In early February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed that he had proposed that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accept a statement about the inadmissibility of igniting a nuclear war. Washington is committed to providing an answer soon.