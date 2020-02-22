Conservatives set to tighten grip as Iran votes for parliament

Iran extended voting for a second time on Friday in an election expected to see conservatives cementing their grip on power as the country faces mounting US pressure over its nuclear programme.

Iran extended voting for a second time on Friday in an election expected to see conservatives cementing their grip on power as the country faces mounting US pressure over its nuclear programme.

The 11th parliamentary ele­c­tion since the 1979 Isla­mic Revolution comes after a surge in tensions between Teh­ran and Washington.

As he cast the first ballot in the election, Iran’s Supr­e­me Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged all Iran­ians to take part, saying that doing so would “guarantee the country’s national interests”.

Voters formed long queues in the morning at polling stations in south of Tehran, where conservatives have a solid support base. Fars news agency said the official turnout figure would be released on Saturday.

Authorities extended voting for two hours to allow more people to vote, before prolonging it by another two hours to 10:00 pm (1830 GMT).

State television showed images from more than 20 cities and towns of people still queued up to vote while announcing the second extension. The election coincided with an outbreak of the new coronavirus that the authorities say has killed four people in the Islamic republic this week.