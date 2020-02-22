شهادت دو مرزبان در منطقه جکیگور سیستان و بلوچستان

Iran officials reports two new deaths related to COVID-19 infection

Deaths due to Covid-19 coronavirus has increased to 2,360, including 2,345 deaths in Mainland China, as of the end of 21 February. The Hubei province has reported 2,250 deaths so far.
22 February 2020

The total number of confirmed cases increased to more than 77,000. Mainland China has reported 76,288 confirmed cases while 11,477 are said to be in a serious condition.

The total number of recoveries has also increased to more than 20,800.

Iran has reported two more deaths due to the Covid-19, taking the total to four. The details of the deaths have not been disclosed.

 

Iran now has 18 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Italy has announced one death in the country – a 78-year-old man who was from Padova in the Veneto region.

The country also reported 16 new cases of the country, taking the total to 20, as of the end of 21 February.

Officials from the northern part of Italy have closed the schools and other public places in around ten towns. Additionally, public activities have been closed for one week.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 35 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which includes 14 cases in the country and 21 repatriated citizens.

Of the repatriated citizens, three were from Wuhan while 18 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Of the 14 cases in the country, 12 cases were travel-related and 2 were cases of domestic transmission.

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed two additional cases, bringing the total to 11 in the country.

The patients are a 34-year-old from the Philippines and a 39-year-old from Bangladesh. The Health Ministry stated that the patients were in a stable condition.

Lebanon has confirmed its first Covid-19 case, a 45-tear-old woman who arrived from Iran.

Lebanon officials received information from Iran that the flight could carry potential cases of coronavirus. The woman is admitted to the Beirut hospital and is in isolation.

Speaking about the international spread of Covid-19, World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that: “The window of opportunity is narrowing, so we need to act quickly before it closes completely.

“This outbreak could go in any direction. If we do well, we can avert any serious crisis, but if we squander the opportunity then we will have a serious problem on our hands.”

He added that the epidemic can still be contained.

